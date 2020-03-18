21 conditions now confirmed Johnson County officials situation much more tips to handle Coronavirus outbreak

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is reporting that there are 21 favourable scenarios in Johnson County. JCPH has stated that they are doing every little thing they can to defend the health of the general public as a result of our tips.

The report claims that the most typical kind of transmission is through respiratory droplets of an individual who is sick. To turn out to be contaminated men and women normally have to be in just six toes of an individual who is contagious and have the droplets land on them. This is why being household, social distancing and limiting local community movement are essential to halt the distribute of the virus.

The JCPH has mentioned that we all need to have to function jointly to follow social duty to safeguard these most susceptible. This features people in wellness treatment amenities and extensive-phrase care services.

JCPH also has some guidelines when staying in:

Maintain your actual physical, mental and psychological health and fitness in mind

Enjoy social time with spouse and children and loved types – perform board online games, just take a walk or continue to be active in other strategies outside the house, make a meal jointly or engage in other preferred actions.

Use email, cellphone or other digital technologies to check in with friends, relatives and group associates.

Johnson County General public Health and fitness desires to remind you on encouraging cease the distribute:

Keep home if your emotion sick.

Make use of decide on-up and supply companies when in a position.

Was you fingers as significantly as you can

Restrict conversation with other individuals who are in the higher-hazard categories (folks in excess of 60 and those with weakened immune techniques.

Commonly clear routinely touched items and surfaces.

For those who assume they might have to have to be analyzed for COVID-19, the to start with stage to to call your wellness care supplier, explore your signs and symptoms and inquire about screening, as not everybody who is ill requires screening. JCPH has stated to not demonstrate up unannounced at a regional overall health facility as that can make the virus unfold. It is pointless to phone 911 for normal COVID-19 signs or symptoms.

Johnson County Public Well being has claimed that they are in consistent contact with the Iowa Division of Public Well being and our regional wellness care providers and we are committed to that contains the unfold of COVID-19 and mitigating its effects.