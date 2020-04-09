21 Ice Breakers that will make your zoom in happy hours the highlight of your day

With full social exclusion guidelines, all of your favorite social activities may have gone online. This includes movie nights, romantic dinners and even happy hours. And although some people may have removed some of the anxiety caused by interactions with IRL, others have turned it around. If you are someone who is afraid of trying to have conversations in virtual social settings like happy hours of zoom, some great ice breakers can really help. Just remember that everyone in the collective is dealing with the stress of the virus epidemic, and you probably aren’t the only ones feeling a little nervous.

Ice breakers are a great way to start conversations and get yourself and everyone else comfortable. Although social distancing has been going on for some time, people still cannot be used to interacting solely through virtual settings. It can feel a little awkward to talk to co-workers from your bedroom. This is where ice breaks can come in and eliminate any discomfort. You will need to relax a little bit while learning a little more about the people you work with.

Here are some ice breaks that you can use during your next joyous zoom to make everyone (including yourself) feel a little more comfortable.

1. Check extras

Since everyone is dealing with the anxieties and stresses that a Coronus virus can cause, it might be a good idea to start a virtual happy hour with check-in. Measure how everyone gets along. See how everyone might deal with moving away from social and even ask for or offer advice on how to keep busy and stay calm as things work out.

2. Virtual room tours

The cool thing about having a virtual happy hour is that everyone is probably in their bedroom or living areas. This can be a great opportunity for an ice breaker. Give a virtual tour of the room you are communicating with or at least point to something fascinating or unique that you have in your room. Whether it’s a poster behind you, a souvenir from another country, or this stuffed teddy bear you’ve had since you were two, it can put you at ease to share something of your space with others.

3. Two truths and falsehoods

Both truths and lies are like asking for a lot of ice breakers, and talking through zoom doesn’t change that. The simple yet entertaining game will not only help you and everyone learn more about each other, but will also allow you to appreciate each other’s ability to tell a lie. Plus, you will be contemplating together in no time, making it an especially easy environment to relax.

4. Bingo goes social

If you’ve seen the social remote bingo on Instagram rotating, you can set yourself up for another great ice breaker. No, you don’t have to break a bingo board, but you can estimate who did some activity on the board by having people raise their hands. Does anyone else sleep in the afternoon? Baked for fun? Call a whole season a day? Bingo!

5. I’m a spy

I spy is not just for kids. Because you can use Gallery View on Zoom to see everyone’s video window at once, I Spy play can be really entertaining for everyone involved. If someone has a blue hat in the background or a giant colorful rug, you can try to get others to guess it. This will make everyone play and will allow you to look good against everyone.

6. The Netflix series that you are currently binging on

Thank you, we’re all ordering a Netflix series right now. (I’m in my new girl’s fifth watch). A really interesting ice breaker and yet it can simply be asked by anyone in the video to say in which series they are watching. You can get in touch with other people based on the mutual taste of the programs, and you’ll probably get some great suggestions for the next show you’re watching.

7. Favorite ‘Tiger King’ character

Speaking of Netflix, Tiger King is a great way to break the ice at happy hour. Ask everyone who their favorite character is and why, and watch your virtual chat room explode into argument and intrigue. You will need to discuss one of the best plans to get out of Netflix and all while learning about everyone’s point of view.

8. First trip after it is all over

A great ice-breaker who can make everyone a little happier, asking everyone what they want their first trip to be once everything is back to normal with respect to the plague. Anyone itching to go to Italy? Mexico? Maybe Dubai? Discuss your future travel plans and learn a little more about the people you are almost drinking with.

9. Hidden Talents

Can you touch your tongue in the nose? Waving your ears without touching them? Showcasing your totally hidden but still very impressive hidden talents can be a wonderful ice breaker that will not only make your colleagues laugh but also encourage them to show off. Just remember to keep him office-friendly.

10. Self-care routine

It’s super important to take care of yourself, especially during these unexpected times. If you have any special methods or routines that you use to pamper yourself, or just make yourself feel good, this is the time to share it. You can even get a little more inspiration from your co-workers.

11. How many people you are in quarantine

If you are like me, you have a huge family that you go through quarantine (eight!). This can be a really fun fact to share with co-workers during a happy hour of zoom. Share who you are in quarantine with, how you were and how you dealt with it.

12. Good books you read

Besides the band in the shows, you probably burned some really good books. Share what you love to read is a great ice breaker for people you work with. You can understand people’s favorite genres, what literature they like, and also the subject they are interested in.

13. The habits you collected in quarantine

With so much time on your hands, you will likely have a fun, weird, or even educational habit. I started listening to podcasts in the morning again. If you added something to your daily routine, share it with people in your zoom call. You can see what people do at home to spend.

14. Bet when the quarantine will end

I’ve been debating with my friends since the quarantine began about how long it will last. Because the news is always changing, it’s very hard to tell. Start a friendly bet or simply survey the room to see when people think the closure will end.

15. Aspirational stuff

People continued to bake quarantine. If that includes you, it can be a fun ice-breaker to talk about what you aspired to and what others bake. If something sounds good, you can even ask for a recipe.

16. Your lounge clothes

While my dress of choice is an old, oversized t-shirt and any pajamas I can find around the house, you may be someone who has specific outfits you wear every day. Dressing up at home to get in a busy mood? Or are you kicking it with white shorts? See what everyone is wearing to work from home.

17. New music you discovered

You’ve probably come across some new music while you quarantine. Talk about any music or artists you have discovered. Is there an album you’re stuck on? Share it! You may also receive amazing new music offers from others.

18. Pet Peeves you discovered in quarantine

It can be especially stressful to be quarantined with someone for so long. It can even make you realize you have some pet sleeves that you never thought of. Do you hate people who chew loudly? Talk about it to break the ice.

19. New sleeping board

Some people in my family sleep until 5 p.m. And wakes up in the afternoon. Does your schedule sleep anywhere? This is a conversation topic that can be a great icebreaker because you will get different answers across the board.

20. Your quarantine snack

Is there a snack that you stand for every day on quarantine? If there is, check out the video chat to see who else has one. Everyone probably ate more quarantine than usual so you might as well get some inspiration for the snacks.

21. What did TikToks do?

Many people take part in TikTok challenges or just create their own TikTok accounts. If it’s something you’ve done and it’s important that others have done as well, raise it as an ice-breaker. Maybe there are TikToks that your co-workers haven’t done yet but totally want to try.