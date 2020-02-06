21 malnourished dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from their Ontario home

ONTARIO, California (KABC) – Nearly two dozen malnourished dogs found living in dire conditions have been rescued from an Ontario home after numerous complaints from Good Samaritans led to an investigation, officials said on Wednesday.

The Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA and Ontario police ransacked the house in Block 3800 of Antelope Creek while neighbors complained of a noticeable smell coming from across the street.

A search warrant was served and the police found 21 dogs, approximately 1 to 13 years old. They are mainly Labrador Retriever and Spaniel breeds.

Authorities say the dogs ate small branches of trees to stay alive and had no food or drinking water.

The owner of the dogs has signed all animals and the pets will be available for adoption after being individually assessed by veterinary staff.

Dogs will be sterilized and sterilized, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and will be treated for fleas and ticks.

