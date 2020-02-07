21 names you should know about the Georgia Football 2021 recruitment class

As Georgia completed the 2020 recruitment class, head coach Kirby Smart noted that the Bulldogs had already started working on the 2021 recruitment class.

“I don’t think people really understand that recruitment never sleeps,” said Smart. “Everyone is angry today and they think you will relax, but between 20 and 21 we already had two or three days of juniors, we had prospects, we were talking on the phone about these children – it was already beginning. “

In addition to taking perspectives, the Georgian trainers traveled through many of these elite 2021 perspectives in January.

The Bulldogs currently have two commitments in their 2021 class. One of them is 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who went to Georgia in January. The other is 4-star athlete David Daniel, who will play safety on the next level.

Both interested parties come from the state of Georgia. The Bulldogs have only signed 8 in-state players in the past two recruitment cycles. In the first two Smart recruiting classes as Georgia head coach, the Bulldogs have hired 17 players from the state in both years.

Georgia will continue to focus on recruiting the best players in the country. As you can see in the list below, there is a mix of in-state and out-of-state perspectives as some of the early names to be known for this cycle.

It is also worth noting that Georgia will not put every player on this list. When I did this exercise in class 2020 last year, the Bulldogs signed only six of the 20 names I listed.

But without further ado, there are 21 names for Signing Class 2021.

21 names to be known for the 2021 Georgia football recruitment class

5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, Bogart, Ga. * 4-star athlete David Daniel, Woodstock, Ga. * 5-star RB Will Shipley, Matthews, N.C. 4-star RB Evan Pryor, Cornelius, N.C. 4 star RB Lovasea Carroll, Warrenton, Ga. 4 star RB Cody Brown, Lilburn, Ga. 5 Star WR Agiye Hall, Bradenton, Fla. 4-star WR Mario Williams, Plant, Fla. 4 star WR Jayden Thomas, Atlanta 4 Star TE Brock Bowers, Napa, Ca. 5 star OT Amarius Mims, Cochran, Ga. 4 Star OT Micha Morris, Kingston, Ga. 4 Star OT Terrance Ferguson, Fort Valley, Ga. 4 stars DE Quintin Somerville, Scottsdale, Az. 4 star LB Barrett Carter, Suwanee, Ga. 4 star LB Smael Mondon, Dallas, Ga. 4 star LB Chaz Chambliss, Carrollton, Ga. 5-star DB James Williams, Apo Locka, Fla. 5-star DB Tony Grimes, Virginia Beach, Va. 5-star DB Isaiah Johnson, Bluefield, W.Va. 4-star DB Jordan Hancock, Suwanee, Ga.

