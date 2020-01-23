21 photos that change our perspective Cardi B

“If life gives you lemons, use them to make lemonade”; There are some chosen ones who live by this quote. They accept life’s challenges and do everything they can to use them to their advantage. Candi B, the rap singer who has taken the world by storm, is one such maker.

She was born in Washington Heights, Manhattan, on October 11, 1992, and was part of a family that was in trouble. In her early career, she decided to work as an exotic dancer to escape poverty and domestic violence. She was slowly making a niche in the entertainment world that paved her way to fame.

In 2013, her videos went viral on social media. She appeared in a television series in 2015 and stopped in 2016 to devote herself entirely to music. She has released a number of albums and has received prestigious awards including Grammys, American Music Awards, BET HipHop Awards, MTV Music Awards, NRJ Music Awards … and even a Guinness World Record. Such a big star naturally has many different talents.

Let’s look at 21 photos that show how her life has evolved over the years.

21 Bacardi after Cardi B

via Newsweek

“Cardi B”, a unique nickname inspired by Bacardi rum. Her sister’s name is “Hennessy”, like the famous brandy. So she started to be called “Bacardi”, which was eventually shortened to “Cardi B”.

Her real name is Belcalis Almánzar, a Spanish name with Arabic origin. “Belcalis” refers to the Queen of Sheba and “Almánzar” means watchtower.

20 From $ 250 a week to $ 12 million

about childhood biography

She now has an estimated net worth of $ 12 million, but Cardi B was once paid $ 250 a week. At that time, she was managing the cash register at an Amish store in Tribeca. She was just a teenager.

Her next job was at Manhattan Deli and she was fired from that job. Her manager advised her to work as a stripper to pay her bills. She took her manager’s advice! Her fame never prevented her from openly discussing her past.

19 Your real inspiration is Madonna

via YouTube

This Grammy winner wrote on Instagram: “I got to know my real IDOL, Madonna.” This statement said it all.

Although Cardi B has also recognized a number of her predecessors in her albums, including Tina Turner, Beyoncé, TLC and Rihanna, Madonna was her absolute favorite, greatest influence and greatest inspiration.

18 A new look for a new life

via The World News Daily

A lesser known fact about the fashion icon, rapper and dancer is that she got a silicone butt implant at the age of 19. This was done illegally and cost them $ 800 at the time. Plastic surgery went wrong and could even have taken a deadly turn. She endured excruciating pain and struggled to survive.

Born with a brave heart, she wouldn’t give up. Cardi B recovered. Check out her beautiful figure today!

17 In her huge estate in Atlanta

about TMZ

Cardi B bought a luxury 5 bedroom mansion in Atlanta at Christmas after searching for a dream stay for two years. The estate cost a whopping $ 5.75 million. The villa is 22,000 square meters and has a massive fireplace, a luxurious kitchen, a wine cellar (with space for 1800 bottles) and a three-story wall window. She and her husband Offset unveiled the property in a video posted on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes tour.

16 Experience motherhood

via the Washington Post

The super rapper showed her baby bump in April 2018 during a performance of “Be Careful” on Saturday evening. Later that year, on July 10th, she gave birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, named after the baby father, Kiari Kendrell Cephus aka Offset.

A few weeks later, she stopped the autumn tour with Bruno Mars and found that she needed time to recover physically and mentally after the birth. Since then, Cardi B has made public statements about the roller coaster ride, which is maternity.

15 assets (income and earnings of the Hip Hop Mogul)

via YouTube

Forbes estimates that this former stripper had a net worth of $ 8 million in 2019 and was rated at $ 12 million by Celebrity Net Worth. Hard work and happiness can change your life and lead you to something if you believe in yourself and your talents, as Cardi B believes in yourself.

14 Set a new record – The Grammy Awards

(The picture credits should be ROBYN BECK / AFP / Getty Images.)

Here she is who won the award for best rap album of the year in 2019 (for “Bodak Yellow”) at the Grammys. Cardi B set a record as the first female solo rap artist to win a Grammy in this category for 19 years. According to Guinness World Records, it also has the record of most simultaneous entries on the US Hot 100 billboard.

13 The big suggestion

about Harpers Baazar

The fans were impressed to see Offset go down on his knees to propose to the Rap Queen. During a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in 2017, he put a ring on stage. The prop’s prop, the ring, was an 8 carat pear pink diamond worth $ 550,000.

However, he couldn’t have done less. A woman of this stature deserves a larger-than-life proposal. Later in the year, the couple tied the knot.

12 The infamous strip club fight

via The Independent

The Grammy award winner had a lot to do with people and get involved in legal issues. She was arrested in October 2018; She was accused of arguing with two bartenders at the Angels Strip Club in Queens. One of them was Sarah Jade, who was supposed to be with her husband for a short time.

Cardi B pleaded not guilty in court and was released on bail. At the trial, she appeared in her usual exuberant mood and smiled. However, these allegations are serious allegations of assault.

11 Be a fashion icon

about Wustoo

Like a real celebrity, Cardi B likes to experiment with clothing and accessories. The rapper once appeared on the cover of Vogue, in a white and red Michael Kors outfit and Jimmy Choo shoes. This made her the first rapper ever to be seen on the cover of US Vogue.

At the same time, she has earned a place on the ’28 Black Fashion Forces’ list drawn up by the Council of Fashion Designers in America.

10 Cardi B rocked the no makeup look

Via the subway

The sense of beauty and fashion of the “Bodak Yellow” star has won several awards. In a recent tweet (and an Instagram post) the celebrity showed up without makeup and the fans were amazed. Her skin glowed and was flawless like a satin dress.

When asked about her skin care routine, the funny rapper replied: “Let the routine drop.” She uses a face cream from the drugstore Ponds on her skin and it works like magic for her.

9 Start the Tom Ford Lipstick Shade

about hustle and bustle

A Tom Ford Blue Lipcolour that was named after Cardi B sold like hot cakes within hours of its launch. In fact, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the diva hinted at the possibility of launching its own line of makeup products in the foreseeable future.

8 The luxury car owner who can’t drive

over page six

Cardi B, the celebrity, owns five of the best cars … a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, a Lamborghini Urus, a Bentley Bentayga, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and a Chevrolet Suburban. However, there is an interesting secret! The diva of music that drives fans crazy doesn’t know how to drive.

7 She was nicknamed Chioma B in Nigeria

via Naijapledge

The rap artist recently shared a photo of herself in traditional Yoruba clothing, a gesture that confirms her desire to become a Nigerian citizen. She fell in love with this country on her trip to Nigeria and even got a new nickname at the time: “Chioma B”, which means “gift from God”.

6 The modern feminist

via Study Breaks Magazine

The first female solo rapper to win a Grammy in 19 years takes feminism powerfully yet clearly. She said, “Being a feminist is very simple – it is that a woman can do the same things as a man.” The rapper lived a life and questioned stereotypical ideas about men and women. She’s not afraid to stir things up, gain fame and popularity, and make money!

5 aspiring politician or political scientist?

via the Washington Post

It’s hard to believe that the entertainer who sets the stage on fire claims to love political science. Cardi B is very interested in the functioning of the government and its structure. According to her own statements, she is “possessed” by the President and wants to fully understand the system.

4 The Power-Packed Lyrics

via YouTube

If you defeat 99 other participants to win one of the best prizes in the music world, your work will be taken seriously. This Grammy winner is serious! Love her or hate her, she is here to stay. Her lyrics have some exquisite, powerful verses that tell us why she is who she is today.

3 Living Life Queen Size

(Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

The lady in question leads a luxurious life like a real rock star. Cardi B is often spotted in exotic locations, goes on vacation with her husband and shows exclusive photos of the two on social networks.

Her last getaway was on a beach to celebrate her 27th birthday. The media were bombarded with photos and videos of the couple on their romantic vacation, shaking their legs in the sand, celebrating in swimsuits and swallowing pictures while Cardi B flaunted their tattoos and curves in full swing.

2 A belief in God

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)

With a dark past like hers and a penchant for profanity in her rap lyrics, this powerful interpreter sometimes surprises people by mentioning God and touching her own belief in Him. There are repeated references to God in many tweets and other social media posts. It breaks the stereotype of a believer.

1 A stroke of fate

via Indulge Express

Your connection with Bruno Mars was a stroke of fate. The release of the album, Finesse, was unplanned and spontaneous. Cardi B and Bruno Mars happened to meet after his performance and the duo just clicked. They are still rocking the scene.

