[21-savage-teases-metro-boomin-savage-method-two-album:-“drop-on-the-13th”]

Atlanta lure star 21 Savage and producer Metro Boomin‘s fans went crazy when they introduced Savage Manner in 2016. Considering the fact that then, anticipation for its follow-up has sky-rocketed and now the wait could be in excess of.

Huge Facts

This 7 days, 21 Savage teased an Instagram Story post to his own account. The pic highlighted himself and Metro alongside one another captioned “Drop on the 13th.”

21 Savage Teases Metro Boomin SAVAGE Mode two Album

High-Crucial Specifics

Final week, Sav hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics demonstrating off his manner aims.

Hold out, There’s Much more

Again in January 2020, 21 posted up at the 62nd Grammys with his day just one. Sav dressed himself in all black along with his mother Heather Joseph.

Right before You Go

In anticipation of the awards display, 21 acquired his mom a $150,000 check out. The iced-out piece showcased tons of diamonds and in depth craftsmanship.