[21-savage’s-style-drip-matches-from-head-to-toe-in-new-beverly-hills-modeling-pics]

As observed on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is extremely, really, really significantly from Ga appropriate now. The hip-hop star went on line this 7 days to share some photographs of himself flexing main drip from Los Angeles.

Massive Details: Previous night time, Sav strike up his Instagram page with a slideshow of pics demonstrating off significant trend aims.

Watch this submit on Instagram just can’t compete cuz ya bankroll ain’t huge enough lil boy A article shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Feb 25, 2020 at 4: 43pm PST

High-Vital Particulars: In late January 2020, Savage shared pics of himself hanging out together with his mother.

Perspective this write-up on Instagram Significant 4L thank you mama for making me and thank the @recordingacademy who would of ever thought…yessirskiiii!!!!! A publish shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8: 23pm PST

Hold out, There’s Much more: In December 2019, Sav shared his enormous Forbes address difficulty.

Perspective this put up on Instagram @forbes #BIG4L A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Dec 13, 2019 at 12: 00pm PST

Just before You Go: In late 2019, Savage dealt with supporters to his “Immortal” one.