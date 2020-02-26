[21 Savage’s Style Drip Matches From Head To Toe In New Beverly Hills Modeling Pics]

By
Kay Koch
-
[21-savage’s-style-drip-matches-from-head-to-toe-in-new-beverly-hills-modeling-pics]

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is extremely, really, really significantly from Ga appropriate now. The hip-hop star went on line this 7 days to share some photographs of himself flexing main drip from Los Angeles.

Massive Details: Previous night time, Sav strike up his Instagram page with a slideshow of pics demonstrating off significant trend aims.

Watch this submit on Instagram

just can’t compete cuz ya bankroll ain’t huge enough lil boy

A article shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on

High-Vital Particulars: In late January 2020, Savage shared pics of himself hanging out together with his mother.

Perspective this write-up on Instagram

Significant 4L thank you mama for making me and thank the @recordingacademy who would of ever thought…yessirskiiii!!!!!

A publish shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on

Hold out, There’s Much more: In December 2019, Sav shared his enormous Forbes address difficulty.

Perspective this put up on Instagram

@forbes #BIG4L

A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on

Just before You Go: In late 2019, Savage dealt with supporters to his “Immortal” one.