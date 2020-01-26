21 stunning photos of classic cars from Detroit

What is a classic car? What defines a “classic car” has different ideas. They are not only old, but also unique. They are also collectible, which means enough people would say they should own them, exhibit them in museums, and appreciate them beyond what they could ever be worth.

In fact, these cars are also icons, trendsetters and style leaders. They are vehicles that violate existing standards, take courageous steps – sometimes stylistically or technologically – but are always the first to go beyond the scope of the conventional and open people’s eyes and minds to what is possible.

All of the vehicles on this list are considered Detroit classics because they have all of these features. They are instantly recognized and valued anywhere in the world. Every time a vehicle like this comes onto the market, the bar is raised and the next generation of vehicles is raised in a constant process of automotive evolution.

21 The 1939 Lincoln Continental Mark 1 – it starts here and now

1940 Lincoln Continental via-hemmings.com

There are many vintage cars that Detroit has made over the years. The Lincoln Continental Mark 1 from 1940 can be described as the first of the “modern”. Originally a Lincoln Zephyr styling exercise, this became the flagship for Ford.

This is a classic due to the design features that show the way for future automotive design. The fenders are seamlessly integrated into the body, the shapely and shapely injection-molded grill (see current Lincoln – this is where the design feature came from). This vehicle, first shown at the 1939 World’s Fair, immediately became a classic and produced a whole range of Lincoln Continental Mark vehicles.

20 The mark goes on – 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II

1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II via-hemmings.com

The 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II builds on the classic tradition of its predecessor, the Mark I, with sleek lines and shapes, a formal roofline and a residual tire hump on the rear deck.

Equipped with leather interior like all vehicles with fine body construction, this was one of the first luxury cars in the luxury class to open up a market that would only grow. The classic status is maintained because it is sought after by both collectors and car enthusiasts alike.

19 The birth of a timeless classic – the 1964 Ford Mustang 1/2

1965 Ford Mustang GT hatchback via-mecum.com

The Mustang became an “instant classic” as soon as it came on the market. Clear design, long hood and short deck. A purpose-built “sporty” car that is not derived from anything that Ford previously built.

Over time, the Mustang was introduced to another generation of customers, always maintaining the original design of the car. The “classic car” brings continuity to automotive design by always picking up on the past and at the same time introducing the future.

18 The fabulous Chrysler Letter Cars – The Chrysler 300 K from 1964

1964 Chrysler 300 K via vaultcars.com

Beginning with Model A from 1955, Chrysler used the 300 series mail car. Scrubbed out of chrome and a sleek line, these cars were transformed from their regular “family” range into fire-breathing monsters with huge engines, cross distributors with 2-4-cylinder carburettors, massive, fast, unforgettable. While a Chrysler New Yorker isn’t a classic car, a Chrysler 300K certainly qualifies.

17 The creation of a classic car – The Pontiac GTO from 1964

1964 Pontiac GTO via-pinterest.com

The first. Born quietly, almost in secret. This started as a “special option” for the Pontiac Tempest. So John DeLorean (do you remember him?), Who was in charge of the Pontiac division at the time, was able to launch this car. He did this to get around General Motors, which would absolutely keep him from building this car. To get around it, it was offered this way.

This car became an “instant classic”, and as soon as sales were on the GM stand, the GTO became an integral part of the Pontiac lineup in 1965. It is literally a “factory” hot rod.

16 Another GM First – The 1964 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442

1964 Olds Cutlass 442

During that time, General Motors rejected powerful “racing cars” and the Oldsmobile division used the same cunning that Pontiac used to bring this future classic to market.

The 442 was an option for the popular Olds Cutlass model and stood for 4-cylinder carburetors, 4-speed manual transmission and two (2) exhausts, hence the “442”. This model was integrated into the Cutlass line for the 1965 model year.

15 The 1964 Studebaker Avanti – An instant classic in designer style

1964 Studebaker Avanti via-classiccars.com

Raymond Lowey designed the Avanti for Studebaker in 1961. At that time it was considered radical and avant-garde and is considered a “classic car”. The clean lines, without chrome and tricks, are reminiscent of a style that could be described as “timeless”.

This car wouldn’t be out of place on the road today. Smaller companies like Studebaker had the need and ability to be radical in the market where the so-called Big Three (Ford, GM and Chrysler) were not afraid to alienate their customer base.

14 Pontiac Grand Prix 1962 – Another classic is born Pontiac

1962 Pontiac Grand Prix – via classiccars.com

This is the first Grand Prix, the beginning of a series of cars that are set to become classics. You read how John DeLorean refined GM brass to introduce the GTO model – he did it first with the Grand Prix.

It started life as a “special option” for the Pontiac Catalina, which was again scrubbed with chrome and various panels. This is a serious “driver car”, another introductory “personal luxury car”. High-performance motor, special aluminum wheels, gear lever with bucket seats – everything an aspiring potential owner could wish for.

13 1956 Ford Thunderbird – A classic from the day it was born

1956 Thunderbird Via- Hagerty.com

Hundreds of thousands of men returned from World War II. They survived, raised families, and flourished in the post-war economy. The well-heeled could certainly afford the first Ford Thunderbirds, a real two-seater and therefore unusable as a “family limousine”. Enter the heights of pleasure: the “Personal Luxury Car”. It indicated that the owner “made it”. So we have a car that is not only technologically innovative, but also makes a statement. It certainly qualifies as a classic car.

12 Buick Riviera 1966 – A crisp, bespoke classic car from Buick

1966 Buick Riviera via classiccars.com

The Riviera is a formal classic look that comes from a typically sluggish Buick division of General Motors and competes with the Ford Thunderbird, which sold in large quantities. The Riviera would end up taking a bite out of these sales.

Unfortunately, the Riviera grew enormously the next year and disappeared forever from the hearts and minds of all lovers of real classic cars. In true classic tradition, the Riviera was revived in the 1980s and its appearance was attributed to this iconic, streamlined design.

11 The 1953 Buick Skylark Cabrio – another beautiful classic

1953 Buick Skylark Cabrio via carbuzz.com

An early GM Cruisin ’Classic, the beautiful Buick Skylark Cabrio. This is a fun car – fun to drive, fun to watch and fun to see. This is not a car that should be driven fast or hard, just a nice and easy cruise. Very cool and another instant classic – just add carnauba wax.

These cars fetch top dollars in every condition. They were classics of equal opportunities, equipped with power tops, power steering and automatic transmissions. It was a favorite of both women and men. Who doesn’t want one of them?

10 Another classic from Studebaker – The 1962 Studebaker Hawk

1962 Studebaker Hawk- via journal.classiccars.com

The Studebaker Hawk, its own, sharp interpretation of the personal luxury car, had an unmistakable European flair. A sharp mix of features made up this rare but essential classic. The roofline, the striking “grill” in the nose and the lack of chrome in this densely padded car put the tires in the classic tradition. Most Hawks have been forgotten, but the few that survived are valued by their owners.

9 Oldsmobile Tornado from 1966 – a classic of innovative technology

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado via hemmings.com

The 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado was technically the first large front-wheel drive vehicle to be mass-produced. With a 425 cubic inch engine and 350 horsepower, it was also the first powerful front-wheel drive car.

A special system of chain drives transferred the power from the engine to the transmission, which was also a first. While it was only produced for four years, it set the trend for most of the larger front-wheel-drive vehicles GM makes today. A technological classic in every respect.

8 Cadillac Eldorado 1968 – Technology lives in the Cadillac

1968 Cadillac Eldorado via classiccars.com

The Cadillac Eldorado inherited these tight lines from the Buick Riviera before becoming overweight. Using many mechanical parts from the Oldsmobile Toronado parts container, the Eldorado immediately became a favorite and was continued in the same style in the 1980s and 1990s. The real hallmark of a classic design is its ability to guide through successive iterations and generations of buyers.

7 1968 Plymouth Road Runner – An instant classic from the left field

1968 Plymouth Hemi Road Runner via mecum.com

Chrysler has always been known for its elegant vehicles, but the Road Runner is not a classic car for this reason. You could call it a “parts trash can” classic, which is characterized by the brilliant use of the available components to put together this unforgettable vehicle.

Light and powerful with a Hemi engine (375-400 hp), which was essentially a taxi body, these cars were just incredibly fun to drive. These first became cult legends and were later valued and in demand. The factory tended to ruin the legacy of these cars by being overweight and endowed with “comfort” features. Therefore, short-term availability meant a lack of guarantees for its classic status.

6 1967 Chevrolet Camaro – A classic against another classic

1967 Chevy Camaro Coupe via-thebirdwatcher.com

The Chevrolet Camaro was GM’s answer to the Ford Mustang, which at the time was selling over 500,000 units a year. The Camaro was a revelation to most drivers because it was a pure, unadulterated performance.

With a V8 entry-level engine, the Camaro accelerated most cars on the road. It made the average driver a better driver and raised the bar, triggering the “muscle car” wars. Bigger engines, more speed, more stuff … until it was no longer the sweet, classic ride that this car is. Also note here where GM went when the Camaro was revived – it has rightly returned as a template for this car.

5 1968 Dodge Charger – A Mopar classic by all standards

1968 Dodge Charger RT via Hemmings.com

The first Dodge Chargers looked pretty weird when they grafted a fastback onto a two-door sedan. They finally got it right with this model, and many MOPAR enthusiasts regard this charger as the final reproduction of the brand.

Solid unibodies with torsion bar front suspension, Hemi motors and a choice of TorqueFlite automatic or Muncie 4 speeds. The chargers controlled both the route and the route, oval or drag strips. Memorable and still very popular.

4 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood – the classic standard in the world

1965 Cadillac Fleetwood via-classiccars.com

We can see the 1965 Cadillac Fleetwood as a solid classic. This is a car that is recognized around the world and is sought after by politicians, company leaders and dictators alike. This car appeals to the power.

You don’t drive a Cadillac Fleetwood – you are driven. With a megaphone, “I AM HERE” will be announced and you should be careful. An innovative classic, a political and sociological statement, the modern equivalent of the sedan chair: you have arrived in a classic style.

3 1970 Pontiac Firebird – a classic of design leadership

1970 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 via-barnfinds.com

The Pontiac division was forced by General Motors to use the same base chassis as the Chevy Camaro and worked to create stylistic differences to propel the Firebird. You decided to leave out the chrome front bumper and create a sleek, fully integrated look. Better said than done.

Since its introduction in 1967, this chrome-plated bumper has grown smaller until Pontiac managed to completely remove it in 1970. What you see is the first plastic nose on a production car – a design feature that is common today. It was not easy to do. The biggest problem that had to be overcome was the fact that they had no paint that stuck to the plastic. The moment the car was knocked on (which is why bumpers are actually there), the paint would simply flake off. They could finally overcome this, but it cost them a fortune to do it. This design innovation qualifies the Firebird as another classic car from Detroit.

2 1963 Chevrolet Corvette – a classic before construction

1963 Chevrolet Corvette via orlandoclassiccars.com

The 1963 Corvette is known as the “split window coupe”, a design feature that has made this car popular with all Corvette lovers around the world. GM had no idea that the public would fall for this car as much as the feature would be removed in the next model year. Guess what? as a result, sales decreased. Otherwise, the Corvette is more of an “evolutionary” design than a “revolutionary” design. The 1963 Corvette is therefore a classic, but the 1964 Corvette is not.

1 final remarks / 1983 Mustang GLX

1983 Mustang GLX via- pinterest, com

Note how many classic car designs came with the entry-level car – the Lincoln Continental Mark 1, the Pontiac GTO, the Oldsmobile 442, and the Ford Mustang – most of the cars on this list were considered “classics” when first released , Notice how in their wisdom (or lack of wisdom) the manufacturers of these cars invariably supplanted uniqueness and turned them into bloated, overweight versions of their former selves adorned with chrome, vinyl roofs, and other useless marketing tricks.

Check out Thunderbirds later, the Riviera. The 1980s cars are just embarrassing – the Mustangs, the Lincoln. The real muscle cars disappeared, the studebakers disappeared and the Cadillac was a joke. There is not a single car design on this list that has survived, that has remained a “classic”. You can hardly describe anything from Detroit in these terms today.

