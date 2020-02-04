21-year-old guard killed in Delano shooting, parents plead to find his killer

Posted: February 4, 2020 / 12:02 p.m. PST / Updated: February 4, 2020 / 12:04 p.m. PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Parents of a Delano man who was shot dead Friday night plead for an end to the violence.

Adam Guillen, 21, and four others were killed on Hiett Avenue where they went to remember a friend who died in a car accident in November.

Guillen died on the scene. Another person was listed as critical; three others sustained non-fatal injuries.

Guillen’s parents say that he had no enemies and that everyone who knew him loved him. Lydia Rodriguez, Guillen’s mother, calls for an end to the bloodbath.

“All of these shootings are insane. Nothing good comes out of them except a bunch of injured, grieving and grieving families, and we just want it to end, ”she said.

Guillen’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral. You can donate at this link.

Delano police said they currently have no suspicious information. However, if you have seen or know something, you are invited to call them at 721-3377 or the 24-hour telephone line at 721-3369.