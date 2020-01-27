21 year UNSW student living on campus confirmed as fourth case of fatal coronavirus in Sydney

The fourth case of coronavirus in Sydney was confirmed to be a 21-year-old woman who had lived on the University of NSW campus.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the fatal disease across Australia, four of which are in New South Wales.

The Sydney-based university student came back from Wuhan, China last week and developed symptoms of the deadly virus within 24 hours. Wuhan is the epicenter of the outbreak.

The woman introduced herself to the emergency room and is currently being treated at Westmead Hospital.

According to a statement from the University of NSW, the student had no close contact with other students within the Kensington Student Housing Complex and did not attend classes at the university after returning from China.

“The student has followed advice and precautions since arriving from Wuhan on January 22nd. She did not attend classes at the university and was left alone in campus accommodation,” the university said ABC,

NSW Health has also confirmed that the woman on the plane was not contagious and has had no contact with other high-risk citizens since she returned to Sydney.

Kerry Chant, NSW’s chief health officer, has confirmed that low-level contacts that the woman may have had are currently being tracked down.

All incoming flights from China to Australia will be carried out by border guards until further notice to ensure that all vulnerable passengers are identified and treated before they go public.

To date, the coronavirus has caused 80 deaths from 2,744 confirmed cases worldwide. More than 25 million people across China have been arrested for fear that the virus will spread.

Before the start of the 2020 school year, schoolchildren at risk of infection are advised to “stay at home without a medical certificate” to prevent the virus from spreading further, while school heads are urged by the federal government to take the threat seriously.