21:00 9min: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif illuminate the diaspora in response to Prime Minister Modi’s call – bollywood

Bollywood showed their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative from 9pm in 9 minutes when they turned off the lights in their homes and went out to their balconies with colors and candles. In his address to the nation on Friday morning, the prime minister urged everyone to do so for nine minutes as a symbolic gesture of the country’s “collective determination” to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Shimmer In The Temple Of Their House, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Say A Silent Prayer At 9:00 PM

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt and Vicky are among those seen lighting up the diagram

Kangana Ranaut joined her entire family in Manali as they lit the dia. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared a video with Kangan and captioned, “Bharat meri jaan” followed by a heart emoji. She posted another video and wrote, “There are whistles and lots of flashes in there …. we even flashed phones at our neighbors …. total occupation feels it gives me. My father can’t believe crajjjj … ha , ha, now you know where Kangana got her accent. “

Akshay Kumar also shared a photo where he can be seen burning the dia, citing the dark days due to the coronavirus pandemic and how we will eventually emerge victorious.

We stand together and we will come out of this dark phase together. Until then, stay strong, rest assured ✨ # 9Baje9Minute pic.twitter.com/9b7AlWCjw7

– Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 5, 2020

Varun Dhawan, Kapil Sharma and Vicky Kaushal joined India in illuminating the dialogue at 9pm for 9 minutes.

ANnanya Pandey and Daddy Chunky Pandey light up the dyads in response to Mod’s call at 9pm for 9 minutes.

Anupam Kher was one of the first celebrities to tweet video candles lit on a tray. “# 9pm9minsSundayDiya :),” he wrote. Taapsee Pannu shared a picture of a candle and wrote: “#GoKarunaGo.” Her photo had the caption, “Double!”

Nimrat Kaur shared a picture of the candle and wrote: “Dedicating prayers tonight to all our brave, selfless frontline soldiers disguised as health and medical professionals and every single elementary officer. To all those fighting Covid 19 and the unfortunates who have succumbed to it.”

In another tweet, she wrote, “And finally to all the amazing people who feed and nurture those in need, including our stray and abandoned four-legged comrades. We hope our prayers and thanksgiving resonate forever and ever. #OneNationOneLight # 9Bajey9Minute # IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherAlone. “

Shilpa Shetty also lit a candle in support of the 9 Hour 9 Minutes initiative. Arjun Rampal shared a video of himself with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades holding a candle and wrote, “Candle light, tonight with my girlfriend … # stayathome #proudofyouall.”

# 9pm9minsSundayDiya 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WKohsS5Ki5

– Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 5, 2020

#GoKarunaGo pic.twitter.com/Dh98ahDY2n

– taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 5, 2020

Bharat measures jaan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/veasHRHVK3

– Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

There are whistles and lots of flashes … we even flashed our neighbors’ phones …. the total connection feels like it’s giving me. My father can’t believe crajjjj … ha ha now you know where Kangana got her accent from 😂😂😂🤗 pic.twitter.com/RoXwLTr5rP

– Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 5, 2020

(L-R) Instagram Stories by Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Deepika Padukone

And lastly to all the amazing people who feed and nurture those in need, including our stray and abandoned four-legged comrades. Our prayers and thanksgiving echo forever and ever. #OneNationOneLight # 9Bajey9Minute #IndiaFightsCorona #TogetherAlone

– Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 5, 2020

See also: Malaika Arora lost her mind in a new photo, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor guesses what’s on her mind. Look at the picture

Last month, a host of Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Varun Dhawan came out in support of Prime Minister Modi Narend to pay tribute to key providers, such as medical professionals.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.