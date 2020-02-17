[211M gallons of sewage spilled into Florida city waterways]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[211m-gallons-of-sewage-spilled-into-florida-city-waterways]

Sewage water flows onto neighbor's property

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fort Lauderdale officials say 211.6 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Fort Lauderdale waterways in the past few months.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that’s enough to fill 320 Olympic-sized pools.

The city’s aging sewer pipes broke six times in December and spewed 126.9 million gallons of sewage — ranking as one of South Florida’s biggest spills ever. The spills fouled the Tarpon River, the Himmarshee Canal and streets in three neighborhoods.

According to what officials told the state Department of Environmental Protection, 79.3 million gallons spilled into George English Lake over a 10-day period that began Jan. 30 and ended Feb. 8. Then an additional 5.4 million gallons flooded streets near park right across from a popular mall.

In recent weeks, crews also have rushed to fix another string of water main breaks, forcing the city to warn residents to boil their tap water before drinking, brushing their teeth or washing dishes.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Bay area couple back in U.S. after Coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled

Westchase neighborhood fed up with mail thief

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tow truck driver killed by drunk driver on Howard Frankland remembered 4 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled

Two hurt following car explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman in critical condition after hitting guard rail, crashing into canal in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 X-treme Air & Home Care technicians arrested for grand theft, exploiting the elderly

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Flowers for Phoebe’ brings dozens together to honor little girl

Thumbnail for the video titled

Evan INTVW Nikki Fried 20200216

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa PD: Driver runs red light, crashes into ambulance carrying patient, 2 EMTs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss