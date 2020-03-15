218 Coronavirus Indians from Italy to Be Quarantined in 14 Days – India News

An Air India special flight carrying 211 Indian students and eight other passengers stranded in Coronavirus-stricken Italy after the cancellation of flights landed in Delhi on Sunday.

Union State Minister for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan said the flight, which departed from Milan on Saturday, was carrying 218 Indians, including 211 students.

“They will all be quarantined for 14 days. The government is committed to helping Indians in need, wherever they are,” the minister said.

The Indian Consulate in Milan expressed gratitude to all those who helped them evacuate Indian nationals.

“211 students and 7 cases of compassion flew in AI flight #Milan. All those who have helped us in this difficult situation, special thanks to the @airindiain team and the Italian authorities. The Consulate will continue to ensure the well-being of all Indians in northern Italy, ”the Indian Consulate said.

More than 230 people were also brought from Iran, the second epicenter of the coronavirus, earlier that day. They were then taken to the Indian Army quarantine facility in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

India has evacuated its nationals after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said Europe was the new epicenter of the virus.

Italy continues to be the worst hit country in Europe and is second to China where the highly contagious virus first appeared.

The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic in Italy rose to 1,441 on Saturday, nearly 14% of the total of 1,266 reported the day before, officials said. The total number of cases climbed to 21,157 from 17,660, they said.

Air India has canceled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka until April 30 amid growing concerns over a coronavirus pandemic.

India has evacuated from several countries, including China, Japan and Iran, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in those countries.

