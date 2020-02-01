22 cutest pictures of ALL Kardashian / Jenner Kids

The Kar-Jenners – either you love them or you hate them! One thing we can’t take away from them is how adorable all of their children are. Seriously, we should make a note or two to these “born rich” kids about how they should look cute and chic when posing.

The Kar-Jenners are reality stars who are not afraid to demonstrate their lavish lifestyle. They don’t hold anything for themselves – including their happy lives with their children. In fact, they love to show off their little bundles of joy.

Whether you are following your life on social media or not, you surely know that the family shares their children’s most precious moments with the world. Whatever the Kar-Jenner sisters post in “Gram”, there are millions of likes, but their children have had as many, if not more, iconic and unforgettable photo moments.

Here is a summary of the photos of the little Munchkins that will surely make you rave and grin.

We’re not going to lie, we’re expecting The Brady Bunch spinoff with the Kar Jenner clan – we think they can do it.

22 Start young

We see a future homemade billionaire on the horizon – True Thompson. We know that the Kar-Jenner sisters do everything they can to be ashamed and have put together a bundle for the sale of their beauty products … and True imitates them impressively in this picture.

With her matching pink eye mask and the matching towel, it already looks as if True knows what she is doing when it comes to being dolled.

21 bundles

The smallest members of the KarJenner make everything look so funny! Here are True and Chicago hanging on the couch while bundled up in the cutest pastel outerwear. Most of us hate to put on hats and do all the winter stuff, but these two make us pull ourselves over and try to look so cute!

20 True And The Chocolate Factory

How would you have felt if your mother had disguised you as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween as a child? If we looked as cute as True, we wouldn’t mind. The look, which consisted of black and white overalls and a green wig, was far too cute to be touched. We are so distracted by Khloe’s daughter that we don’t even think about chocolate for a while.

19 Munchin ‘only

Who looks so cute when they stuff their faces? True and Chicago! Eating these delicious puffs, which turn your fingers orange, isn’t usually particularly appealing, but these two chew away without worrying about how they look. In addition, both seem to be very much in their own worlds and do not want to be disturbed. We totally feel it.

18 and the best dressed goes to …

If you didn’t know it yet, the Kar Jenner families are the influences behind many fashion trends. The metallic and vinyl puffer jacket has often been worn by trendsetter Kylie, and here we have little Stormi, who looks really chic in her rose gold buffer. She enjoys a ride on Kylie’s private jet. Mama Kylie’s travel partner is definitely a stylish jet setter.

17 You need a contract

Kim has to stop sharing such valuable photos of her children because we can hardly cope with the overload of cuteness. Here Psalm and Chicago are on the floor … and everything is good in the world. The best part of this photo? While Chicago lays her head on her little brother’s stomach, he looks upside down at the camera. They are also dressed in matching pastel outfits.

16 Way to Gucci

We are sure that the children are a breath of fresh air for the famous sisters. Khloe’s cute baby, True, sits on Cousine Penelope’s lap. Watch Kourtney’s daughter hug her little cousin. It’s pretty clear Penelope loves being with True, who is so stylish in a Gucci t-shirt and leopard print headscarf.

15 Get Silly

If we stick our tongues out for photos, we definitely don’t look so cute. It takes about 20 tries to get one that we’re reasonably happy with. Let bubbly Stormi Webster pull this grimace and transform it effortlessly. It is not the first time that the homemade billionaire mother shows her daughter’s preferred attitude.

14 Christmas Eve Twinning

Name a better mother-daughter duo – we’ll wait for you to find one! The beauty mogulin shared photos of herself and her mini-ego that matched emerald-green satin dresses that were perfect for the festive season. While Kylie’s look was more sophisticated, Stormi looked adorable in a matching dress that she combined with white sneakers and a ballerina bun. How valuable is that?

13 #Cuddlegoals

What does every child want to unpack on Christmas morning? A dog! Here is a photo of Kourtney’s daughter Penelope cuddling with the newest family member. However, we don’t know why we rave more – how close is the puppy to her face? Or how she cuddles the dog while he is sleeping?

12 gray times

Every year fans of the Kar Jenner clan are waiting for their Christmas card photo, and this year it was – a casually gray photo. It was also the first year that Kim K decided that the photo should only be taken with her children and her husband. The heartbreaking photo of everyone snuggling up a flight of stairs is a favorite. The children look adorable together and fit in gray!

11 Obsessed with the look

If there are two gorgeous kids who effortlessly create the matchy-matchy look, it’s Chicago and North! From head to toe, these two made a twinning look as if it was nobody’s business. Let’s face it, with those rabbit ears on our heads we’d look absolutely ridiculous – only Ariana Grande and these two can do it. And can we get a sigh for the right yeezy kicks?

10 love at first sight

The youngest addition to the West family, Psalm, has already brought his posing game in top form. For some reason, when the camera is nearby, he looks closely and grins innocently. We don’t blame his big sister for being so in love and unable to take her eyes off him. We hope Kim framed this photo. All you need is love!

9 cupcake party

If we were lucky, we would have birthday parties at McDonald’s as kids, but Kar-Jenner’s kids celebrate the most elaborate parties – of course. We’d also like to inform you that this happened on True’s half-birthday – say what? The cousins ​​have no idea how lucky they are to relax on a blanket with various cupcakes.

8 The Louis Vuitton family

Yes, you see clearly! Here is a photo of the Kar-Jenner sisters and their fashionista kids … all with their own small and luxurious Louis Vuitton purses. When we were babies, we were happy about small Barbie purses. However, if Kim K is your aunt, things are done differently. Yes, Kim gave her daughters and nieces wallets from the French designer label.

7 beep, beep

The most iconic moment for True so far? It was sitting in her mini Bentley with a huge teddy bear in the passenger seat for the first time. We can add that not only are we jealous of the baby’s first car, but we can also keep staring at her cute little face. Receiving such a nice and sweet gift, right?

6 Too much to handle

Dream and True are officially the sweetest best friends ever! As can be seen here, the two are really inseparable, and their affection for one another cannot be hidden. Dreams of giving her cousin the sweetest kiss must be the most delightful in the world. Your family must love giving these two hugs!

5 Counting sheep together

Everyone in the Kar-Jenner family is obsessed with psalm and his cute little face, but his biggest fan in the family is probably his big brother. There is nothing better than seeing a photo of siblings sleeping peacefully side by side. Although they just cuddle, this photo tells a very touching story. It is clear that Saint has a special relationship with his little brother.

4 facial expressions 101

So much sass in one picture and we love it! One can say with certainty that we see a bright future for the children of Kim K and Kanye West because they already have such lively personalities. Why do Saint and North give up the side eye? We think they have argued over who can hold their little brother. In any case, the facial expressions are invaluable.

3 Who is who?

With such innocent eyes and matching outfits, it is difficult to say who is who in this photo of the trio. The three don’t seem too interested in the stuffed animals they were given and seem to focus on something else. Your dazed faces are just adorable. Chicago, True and Stormi deserve a model contract, ASAP.

2 cart rides

Do you remember the days when we went shopping with our parents and were so excited because we got into the shopping carts that our parents drove? So much fun, isn’t it? Here are Chicago and True sitting together in a target and looking like they have the time of their lives. Can we be kids again?

1 We are in love

The Kar-Jenner children meet every single facial expression! It’s three times as difficult as in this photo because the cute little cousins ​​all look up with big eyes. True is so cute, wearing a floral print dress, sitting on her floor seat while her cousins ​​are sitting next to her – one with shoes and the other holding My Little Pony.

