22 members of the state police are terminated after the charges of the OT scandal have run up

The 22 remaining members of the now dissolved State Police Troop E will be terminated after an internal investigation confirmed allegations of overtime against them, Colonel Christopher Mason announced on Friday.

The 22 troopers and superior officers were told on Thursday that the division would pursue termination and have the opportunity to appeal the decision, according to Mason.

“I expect some of these officers to be terminated as a result of this process,” Mason said, adding that every trooper will be obliged to compensate Massachusetts taxpayers for the money they have received fraudulently.

Mason’s announcement comes one day after former Lieutenant David Wilson committed six charges for stealing $ 31,448 in overtime for services that he overlapped, left early or did not show at all.

Wilson was one of 10 Troop E members who were criminally charged with the “Troopergate” scandal, although he avoided jail time and was sentenced to a probationary period of two years. Troop E had jurisdiction over the Massachusetts Turnpike. This has since been distributed to various regional barracks.

“We are committed to setting and enforcing clear expectations regarding behavior and ethical issues. That is our duty. We will honor our commitment, “Mason said. “I will ensure that this disciplinary process progresses, that the results are fair and that it is conducted in accordance with the correct procedure and with due regard to the seriousness of these findings. Nothing less than public confidence depends on it. “

Mason said the department has improved its ethical training and has taken other measures to identify and prevent similar behavior, including activating GPS tracking in cruisers and increasing surveillance through monitoring and checking time and attendance.