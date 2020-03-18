22,000 dead, including 144 children

For the first time since the week ending February 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its weekly Flu Trend Surveillance Report in the U.S., which shows that the number of seasonal flu deaths have reached 22,000, including 144 children.

The CDC website notes the delay in the report.

“The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States may affect health-seeking behavior, which in turn would affect ILINet (Flu Disease Surveillance Network) data,” said the web site.

The website provided updated information:

Flu activity, according to clinical laboratories, has been high but declining for the fourth week in a row; however, the activity of flu-like illness increased slightly. Indicators of severity are generally moderate to low, but hospitalization rates differ by age group, with high rates among children and young adults.

Nationally, influenza A (H1N1) psm09 viruses are now the most reported flu viruses this season. Previously, B / Victoria flu viruses were prevalent nationwide.

But this flu season has broken at least a record.

Laboratory confirmed hospitalization rates for the general population in the United States are modest over recent seasons, but rates for 0-4 year olds and 18-49 year olds are now the CDC most registers in these age categories, exceeding the reported rates. during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic.

Hospitalization rates for school-aged children (5-17 years old) are higher than in the recent regular season, but they are lower than the rates experienced by this age group during the pandemic.

The report also noted at least 36 million flu diseases in the United States and 370,000 hospitalizations.

