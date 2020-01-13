23 applicants for CPD superintendent job: Police Board

Twenty-three people have applied to become the next full-time superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Police Board announced Monday.

The applications – which were due on Monday – were submitted by candidates from around the country, “as well as from here in Chicago,” said Ghian Foreman, chairman of the board, in a statement.

The board now assesses the submitted applications and begins to narrow the field. A “select number” of applicants will be brought in for interviews in the coming weeks, Foreman said.

“This search is a priority for the administration and the city as a whole, and we plan to complete a first round of interviews by the end of this month,” he said.

Ultimately, the board will submit three finalists for the task to mayor Lori Lightfoot – himself the former chairman of the board.

The full-time superintendent job was abandoned early December when Lightfoot fired former Supt. Eddie Johnson a month before he retired after 31 years in the department.

Johnson was expelled under a cloud of controversy, Lightfoot said, lying about an embarrassing driving behavior while driving at Johnson’s house in Bridgeport in October.

The incident is still being investigated by the Inspector General’s office.

Lightfoot then tapped Charlie Beck, the former chief of the Los Angeles Police Department, to lead the CPD in an interim position while continuing the search for the next full-time leader of the department.

Last month Beck told the Sun Times that he is expected to be in the role until at least March.