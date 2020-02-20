[23-cashless-payment-vendors-sign-up-for-japan’s-reward-issue-program-for-my-quantity-cardholders]

Twenty-three cashless payment services vendors have registered to take part in a authorities-led reward-issue method for holders of the My Amount social security and tax identification card, the inner affairs ministry reported Wednesday.

Between the 23 companies and organizations are East Japan Railway Co., which manages the Suica e-funds system, and PayPay Corp., the operator of a smartphone payment service.

The ministry will take purposes from cashless payment support vendors right up until the conclude of March.

Below the point out-funded application, set to start in September in a bid to enhance intake, registered My Range cardholders will be offered points equivalent to 25 % of the amounts compensated when including funds to e-income cards,or soon after generating payments with a smartphone app that takes advantage of speedy reaction, or QR, codes.

My Variety cardholders can sign-up to sign up for the method at community governing administration places of work, mobile phone suppliers and post places of work.