23 extra good COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 68 overall

DES MOINES (KWWL) – The Iowa Office of Public Well being (IDPH) has been notified of 23 extra beneficial conditions of Iowans with COVID-19, for a overall of 68 favourable scenarios. To date, there have been 1,049 detrimental exams carried out at the Point out Hygienic Lab.

According

to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 23 individuals contain:

Allamakee County,

1 middle age adult (41-60 a long time), 1 more mature adult (61-80 many years)

1 center age grownup (41-60 a long time), 1 aged (81 several years or more mature)

1 more mature adult (61-80 years)

1 adult (18-40 a long time)

1 grownup (18-40 yrs)

3 grownups (18-40 many years), 1 middle age grownup (41-60 decades), 1 more mature adult (61-80 years)

2 grown ups (18-40 a long time), 1 center age adult (41-60 yrs)

1 middle age adult (41-60 yrs)

2 center age grownups (41-60 a long time), 2 older grownups (61-80 yrs)

County, 1 center age grownup (41-60 years)

1 grownup (18-40 many years)

1 center age grownup (41-60 many years)

A status report of checking and tests of COVID19 in Iowa is offered by IDPH and can be observed here. In addition, a general public hotline has been founded for Iowans with thoughts about COVID-19. The line is out there 24/7 by contacting 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa will start off to share the amount of negative exams performed at outside the house labs.

Iowans who have traveled a short while ago for company or spring break vacations, regardless of whether internationally or domestically outside the house of Iowa, ought to strongly take into consideration self-isolating for 14 days. This will assistance Iowa’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other factors of travel.

Iowa has applied quite a few provisions to emphasize social distancing, and self-isolation immediately after vacation is an additional measure we can get to slow the unfold of the virus and prevent swiftly overburdening our healthcare technique.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a push convention on Sunlight., March 22 at 2:30 p.m.