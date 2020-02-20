[23-japan-cashless-payment-vendors-join-reward-issue-plan-for-my-variety-cardholders]

Twenty-a few cashless payment provider suppliers have registered to participate in a federal government-led reward-stage program for holders of the My Number social protection and tax identification card, the internal affairs ministry claimed Wednesday.

Amongst the 23 firms and corporations are East Japan Railway Co., which manages the Suica e-funds process, and PayPay Corp., the operator of a smartphone payment service.

The ministry will accept programs from cashless payment services suppliers until eventually the conclude of March.

Underneath the condition-funded program, set to start off in September in a bid to improve intake, registered My Number cardholders will be given points equal to 25 % of the quantities paid when adding money to e-cash playing cards,or just after earning payments with a smartphone app that utilizes swift response, or QR, codes.

My Selection cardholders can sign-up to be a part of the plan at area government places of work, mobile cellphone outlets and write-up places of work.