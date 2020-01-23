23 pairs of ugly sandals to ruin your cute slip dress

It’s a fact. Ugly sandals – and I mean ugly – are trendy. From Tevas to Birkenstocks, chunky grotesque shoes are absolutely 100% popular for summer 2020.

I can’t say I’m a fan, but as a resident style person on Pedestrian.TV I have to tell you the facts. And that’s a fact – if you don’t already own a pair of these damn monsters, you will soon. Because all the stylish people wear them with their panties and denim dresses and wide-leg jeans, it means that we will all be, if not already.

Since there is more to offer besides the Tevas and the Birks, I have summarized the best (read: most hideous) ugly sandals in Australia for you. There is a large selection here. No matter what personal style you have, you can ruin it with huge, foamy sandals! Woo!

Teva

Women’s Midform Universal, $ 99.95

ellesse

Giglio sandal, $ 79.95

Dr Martens

Myles, $ 199.99

Teva

Mens Original Universal, $ 89.95

Dr Martens

Blaire Hydro, $ 199.99

ZWEIOBS

TEMA / RAY X, $ 139.95

The icon

SUICOKE Moto Cab, $ 269.95

ZWEIOBS

BESSIE // JANE, $ 149.95

sportswoman

Jade Flatform, $ 69.95

Evil gal

Work your way up flat forms, $ 72

ZWEIOBS

BEE // GIG, $ 169.95

Sol Sana

Bessy sandal, $ 99.95

The icon

Dazie Delilah slides, $ 49.99

Superga

1908 slide, $ 69.95

The icon

Dazie Fen slides, $ 29

Senso

Elijah, $ 99

sportswoman

Yuval Slide, $ 49.95

Lacoste

Suruga sandal, $ 119.95

The icon

SPURR Calahan sandal, $ 59.99

Evil gal

Raise the Hell Platform, $ 84

Naturalizer

Jaycie sandal, $ 89.95

Tommy Hilfiger

Espadrille sandals, $ 59

Betts

Vanessa Slide, $ 34.99

Image:

ZWEIOBS