23 pairs of ugly sandals to ruin your cute slip dress

It’s a fact. Ugly sandals – and I mean ugly – are trendy. From Tevas to Birkenstocks, chunky grotesque shoes are absolutely 100% popular for summer 2020.
I can’t say I’m a fan, but as a resident style person on Pedestrian.TV I have to tell you the facts. And that’s a fact – if you don’t already own a pair of these damn monsters, you will soon. Because all the stylish people wear them with their panties and denim dresses and wide-leg jeans, it means that we will all be, if not already.
Since there is more to offer besides the Tevas and the Birks, I have summarized the best (read: most hideous) ugly sandals in Australia for you. There is a large selection here. No matter what personal style you have, you can ruin it with huge, foamy sandals! Woo!
Teva
Women’s Midform Universal, $ 99.95
ellesse
Giglio sandal, $ 79.95
Dr Martens
Myles, $ 199.99
Teva
Mens Original Universal, $ 89.95
Dr Martens
Blaire Hydro, $ 199.99
ZWEIOBS
TEMA / RAY X, $ 139.95
The icon
SUICOKE Moto Cab, $ 269.95
ZWEIOBS
BESSIE // JANE, $ 149.95
sportswoman
Jade Flatform, $ 69.95
Evil gal
Work your way up flat forms, $ 72
ZWEIOBS
BEE // GIG, $ 169.95
Sol Sana
Bessy sandal, $ 99.95
The icon
Dazie Delilah slides, $ 49.99
Superga
1908 slide, $ 69.95
The icon
Dazie Fen slides, $ 29
Senso
Elijah, $ 99
sportswoman
Yuval Slide, $ 49.95
Lacoste
Suruga sandal, $ 119.95
The icon
SPURR Calahan sandal, $ 59.99
Evil gal
Raise the Hell Platform, $ 84
Naturalizer
Jaycie sandal, $ 89.95
Tommy Hilfiger
Espadrille sandals, $ 59
Betts
Vanessa Slide, $ 34.99
