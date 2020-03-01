23-pictures-of-saturday’s-bernie-sanders-rally-in-boston-widespread

On Saturday, February 29, hundreds of supporters traveled close to and considerably to the Boston Popular to join the Democratic presidential applicant for Senator Bernie Sanders. The musician Béla Fleck executed and the Massachusetts point out representative, Nika Elugardo, was there to introduce Sanders to the large crowd. Here are 23 images of the community cease on the campaign route.

Supporters listen and keep their phones while presidential Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter of Bernie Sanders arrived dressed in a shirt caught with the face of the senator. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photograph)

A sea of ​​signs surrounds the Democratic presidential candidate. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

Democratic presidential applicant for Senator Bernie Sanders spoke passionately with hand gestures during a rally in Boston Frequent on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

Senator Bernie Sanders’ s motto for 2020 is: “I you should not. We.” – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photograph)

The silhouette of the Democratic presidential applicant to Senator Bernie Sanders stands out among the the blue and white signals of support. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

Thousands of folks collected to pay attention to Boston, 78, communicate. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

A female sits in a tree with a sign that claims “Academics for Bernie!” – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Enter the event space for a marketing campaign rally in Boston Widespread. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

A supporter of Bernie Sanders retains a doll concerning posters in the course of a campaign rally in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

The occasion crammed the space in Boston Prevalent fairly swiftly when the spectators flocked. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

The musician and 15-time Grammy Award winner Béla Fleck is offered to the Democratic presidential prospect to Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., In the course of a demonstration in Boston Prevalent, on Saturday. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

A sea of ​​caps have been obvious in front of Senator Bernie Sanders at his February 29 conference, as temperatures were being in the 1930s. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

The photographers gathered to get a shut-up of the aspiring Democratic presidential applicant. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

Democratic presidential prospect for Senator Bernie Sanders smiles when he is offered during a campaign rally in Boston Widespread. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photograph)

Bernie Sanders appears to be at the group. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

Supporters of the Democratic presidential applicant for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Greet and cheer through a demonstration in Boston Common on Saturday, February 29. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

Democratic presidential applicant for Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Greets as he usually takes the stage to marketing campaign all through a rally in Boston Widespread. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Picture)

Many people today raised posters whilst the senator spoke. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photograph)

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders hugs Massachusetts point out representative Nika Elugardo just after she introduced him in the course of a Boston Prevalent rally. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Image)

A supporter wears a facial mask when she comes for a rally in Boston Popular for Democratic presidential applicant Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Boston. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photo)

A supporter who adorns the facial mask passes by some others who are delivering posters, about to enter the group. – (Mary Schwalm / AP Photograph)