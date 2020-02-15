[23-year-aged-male-killed-in-fiery-auto-crash-outside-cape-cod-college]

A 23-year-old man was killed and a 28-yr-aged person is in critical situation after their car or truck crashed outside the house a school in Bourne early Saturday early morning, law enforcement reported.

Officers responded to the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical Faculty shortly prior to 3: 30 a.m. and identified a Mercedes-Benz sedan completely engulfed in flames, in accordance to Bourne police. No other motor vehicles ended up concerned in the crash.

Investigators consider the sedan was heading west on Sandwich Road when it veered to the left and struck a stone wall in entrance of the college.

Officers saw that the 23-12 months-aged man driving the sedan was trapped inside, so they pried open his door and made use of fire extinguishers to knock the flames down sufficient to pull him out, police stated. They then found the other guy in the passenger seat and pried open his door to extract him as effectively.

The guys, both from Falmouth, ended up handled at the scene and taken to separate hospitals. Their names have not been released.

The crash is beneath investigation.

