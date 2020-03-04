23-year-outdated-arrested-for-punching,-kicking-aged-gentleman-in-visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Visalia male is behind bars accused of punching an aged person in the center of the street.

Visalia law enforcement arrested 23-yr-old Hector Rios Tuesday evening soon after officers say he attacked the sufferer in the region of Noble Avenue and Demaree Avenue.

Police learned the 87-yr-old sufferer lying in the avenue unresponsive. He is currently being dealt with for major head accidents and stays in crucial affliction.

Witnessed informed authorities that Rios started punching the target for no evident motive, leading to the target to tumble in the street. They additional Rios still left the scene, then returned a small time later on to kick the sufferer in the head even though he was on the floor.

Investigators are continue to figuring out a motive for the assault.

Rios is struggling with various felony expenses, such as attempted murder, felony elder abuse, and parole violation.