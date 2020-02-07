24 hours at the Thompson Hotel Washington DC

Once a city that appeared to only house hotels that opened when Teddy Roosevelt was still in office, the DC accommodation scene has seen a serious facelift in recent years. Hip new areas like the District Wharf are constantly evolving, and the arrival of a world-class hotel is often the crowning glory that seals the rise of a neighborhood into a destination in itself.

The area around the National Park is no exception to this rule. In November, Amazon bought a nearby apartment house for a cool $ 161 million. Around the same time, a mixed-use settlement with apartments with park views, a vegan chain and a ramen shop was completed. A number of new foods and beverages followed, including Union Kitchen Grocery, Compass Coffee, Cold Stone Creamery, Atlas Brew Works and Gatsby.

In the middle of all of this is the newly opened Thompson Hotel Washington, DC, which is part of a new Hyatt hotel group. This development, which is practically opposite National Park, is so promising that it sold less than two weeks after the opening to a German business investor in the nine-digit percentage range. I was curious to find out if it was the best hotel in a growing crowd and decided to stay 24 hours in the house to check everything on offer.

17:34

My partner and I drive to the Thompson Hotel for late check-in after driving four hours from New York City. As I drove through the Navy Yard, I was amazed at how much the area had changed, from slim high-rise condominiums to empty plots of land that predicted future construction, to the hotel itself, which was just a few steps from National Park , We give our keys to the valet service and stroll inside.

Leather and dark wood create contrast in the airy lobby (Thompson Hotels)

17:45

The atmosphere of the hotel is extremely modern with many artistic accents and a vague nautical motif: many muted tones and smooth wood. The scene in the lobby bar is sociable and lively, with so many people talking and laughing that I almost feel like participating. But I have a room to check in; In front of the elevators are some futuristic monitors that ask us to get to the 8th floor through the left door.

17:50

On the way from the elevator to our room, we are captivated by the navy and the white carpet in the hallways. It’s nice, if only a little inconvenient, for a rolling bag. Our room is moody and dark like a captain’s cabin. The walls are lined with wood, and statements such as a continuous, self-illuminating mirror with rounded edges and a Murphy-style desk directly at the window interrupt the room, doing early morning work.

But let’s not forget the most striking accent of the room, the dog bed. Yes, my partner and I are traveling with their Pomeranian, and the Thompson has made it very clear to us that it is indeed a dog-friendly hotel. A large navy blue dog bed awaits him, as well as silver food and water bowls and a green ball. The touches are all appreciated.

A Murphy Desk (Thompson Hotels)

6:30 in the evening.

We decide to take a tour of the hotel to see everything and start at the bottom of the lobby. I get to know both the architecture of the hotel (from the international company Studios Architecture) and the interior (from the award-winning company Parts and Labor Design). The aesthetics are said to be inspired by the historic Navy Yard that surrounds us.

“Guest rooms are celebrating the idea of ​​a ship cabin because the team wanted to create a quiet place of relaxation that doesn’t exclude the importance of the job,” said Sherry Abedi, general manager of Thompson. “As the hotel is a new building in a historic waterfront district, the team’s goal was to create a destination for travelers and locals, and to offer them a space where they could meet, but DC also thought it through Can give atmosphere and curated design experience that does not only appeal to a demographic group. “

The lobby is Abedi’s favorite spot thanks to the details that make it an ideal meeting place. There are large windows and several areas where small groups can gather, as well as places where solo travelers can feel part of the mix. The two sculptures in the lobby were created by Nashville artist Kit Reuther.

Anchovy Social (Thompson Hotels)

18:56

The elevator doors open and we enter Anchovy Social, the hip rooftop bar that opened less than a week ago. Now we really feel like we’re in the hull of a ship – a feeling that I certainly didn’t mind. The room is larger than expected and is anchored by a large bar. Bottles of alcohol are in niches on the back of the tiled bar. When the weather permits, the bar is open from the inside out. Guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Nationals Park and Anacostia River from an outdoor deck with casual seating.

19:30

Before we know it is time for dinner and we have a reservation downstairs at Maialino Mare, the Roman style trattoria of Thompson. When we entered the room, it was difficult to see where to look first: the high ceilings, the long bar with a striking lamp made of wood and glass, the banquet seating and plants galore on the other side of the room. We report to the host and are informed that he is getting our table ready.

19:38

My partner uses the short time window to bring the dog back to our room. Although guide dogs are allowed in the restaurant, it is probably best to hang them up there. She returns and we are led to our table almost immediately and walk past the bar and the banquet chairs to a four-bed room, which is decorated with a blue and white checkered tablecloth.

The dining room at Maialino Mare (Thompson Hotels)

19:54

We arrived at Maialino Mare and starved positively. A quick look at the menu and some eager recommendations from our waiter led us to dishes such as crispy baby artichokes and pulpo (squid) with soft, almost creamy finger potatoes. We share everything with you, including a salt noodle dish with ruby ​​prawns and the Piece de Resistance, a salt-baked sea bass for two. After each cocktail, we announce that we want to order a bottle of wine, and the sommelier has three options, depending on what he thinks is good with our meal. Our choice is the Crisp White variety, which is best served by the sea – it goes perfectly with sea bass.

22:28

After we swallow several plates of food and drain our bottle of wine, the check arrives. What we didn’t expect was the exclusion of one of the most important aspects when paying for a meal: the tip. As it turns out, the restaurant participates in a revenue share and has no tip. This, along with the delicious food and friendly service, make me believe that Maialino Mare is one of the best new places for fancy dinner dates in town.

22:35

We are back in our room and have nested for the night. After a long day of driving (and visiting an afternoon baby shower), I’m thankful for a hot shower, a soft bathrobe, and the opportunity to roll into our king-size bed right away. I’m pleasantly shocked to see that the free bath products come from a small Brooklyn-based perfume house called D.S. & Durga are made – the same people who make my Cologne.

A junior suite (Thompson Hotels)

9 am.

I am up and already trying to put clothes back in my suitcase to have time for a decent breakfast before the day begins, bearing in mind that we have spa appointments in town at 11 a.m. I call the lobby and ask for a late checkout so we can keep the dog in our room until we get refreshed and ready for the return trip. You extend our checkout at 1 p.m.

9:18 a.m.

We are back in Maialino Mare and the atmosphere from the last dinner is like day and night. Although the weather is predictably cloudy, floor-to-ceiling windows brighten the light in the entire dining room – the penultimate ingredient that I need for maximum vigilance in the morning. Next up is the last one, coffee.

9:46

Our seating on a long, pleated black leather stand is much more comfortable than our dining table and perfect for breakfast. Our order of burrata with roasted focaccia comes with a fried egg and sausage sandwich on a pecorino biscuit. We scarfed it down while someone came from the bar to greet our dog. Before we know it, he’s back at our table with the confectioner, a dog lover who brings a freshly baked treat. The dog could get used to it.

The pastry shop in Maialino Mare (Thompson Hotels)

13:31

We’re back a bit late, so my partner picks up the bags while I do the business at the counter. The host and I talk about all the dog amenities and the fact that a green space is being built across the street from the hotel, which is expected to be completed in the next few months. The park, as I have been told, will be a wonderful relaxation space for guests and the public. We’re also talking about food, and before I go, he gets me a copy of the latest Washingtonian to read on the way back to New York.

Conclusions

You don’t have to be an avid traveler to know about Hyatt, one of the largest hotel groups in the world. Similar to its competitors Marriott and Hilton, Hyatt has a number of smaller hotel brands, such as the chic Park Hyatt and the more affordable Hyatt Regency. Then there is the Thompson brand, which she acquired in 2019.

Thompson focuses on modern luxury and seems to be in its own category. They’re not the type of hotel that will earn you thousands of dollars, and you certainly won’t feel like you’re walking around a museum or walking through a presidential library. I really liked that about the Thompson DC: The interior was design-oriented and thematic, but the lively atmosphere and the friendly staff made for a good atmosphere at all times. Add a fantastic Italian place and rooftop bar and I’m sold.

Nearby attractions such as the National Park, the waterfront and the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail invite you to visit the area. Once the green spaces are done and construction is slowing down in the area, I’d bet the hotel is as much a hot spot for the region as it is the perfect place for an upscale business traveler.