24 lifeless, 267 exam positive for COVID-19 in Washington Point out

Erin Robinson

Posted: March 10, 2020 2:47 PM

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Twenty 4 folks have now died from COVID-19, in accordance to the Washington State Department of Wellness.

The latest round of benefits from the health department show 267 people have tested good for the virus, when 2,175 men and women have examined detrimental.

Instances have been documented in both western and jap Washington, but King and Snohomish Counties have been strike the most difficult. There are still no verified cases in Spokane County.

On Tuesday, Governor Jay Inslee announced new rules for nursing households and very long-time period treatment facilities in an work to lower the spread of coronavirus, as the elderly and immunocompromised are most at chance.

The new tips prohibit the selection of guests and who can visit those people treatment amenities, and workers and volunteers will have to now be screened for coronavirus indicators just about every time they show up for perform.

Inslee claimed up to 64,000 men and women could be contaminated with coronavirus by Could if steps are not taken to protect against its unfold.

