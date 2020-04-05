24 of the best TV shows to watch this week

Blue Planet Revisited

Sunday, BBC1, 5:35 p.m.

The Great Barrier Reef is home to an amazing diversity of life and is vital to the health of our seas. But this extraordinary place is threatened like never before. In the second program in the series, Liz Bonnin is accompanied by a team of scientists and marine experts to explore the particular challenges facing ecosystems and wildlife in the region off the coast of Australia. As the breeding season begins, we follow whales and their calves, green turtles and their hatchlings, as well as the underwater choir of the dawn of the Great Barrier Reef, home to 600 types of coral and more than 1500 species of fish. Building on some of the best images from Blue Planet Live from a week of 2019, evidence is gathered to help form a real-time snapshot of the health of our oceans.

Secrets of the Valley of the Kings of Egypt

Sunday, channel 4, 8 p.m.

The last episode of the immersive and action-packed series follows archaeologists in search of the lost tomb of Queen Cleopatra. Then, in the Mediterranean, another team of underwater scientists dives to explore the sunken ruins of ancient Alexandria. In addition, a group of 4,000-year-old mummies are transported to the hospital to look for hidden treasures, and a lawyer turned archaeologist discovers a secret network of tunnels in a forgotten temple that could lead to the jackpot: the tomb of the last pharaoh of Egypt.

Malory Towers: a nostalgic world. Photography: Steve Wilkie / BBC / WildBrain / Queen Bert Limited

Malory Towers

Monday, CBBC, 5.30 p.m.

Based on the novels of Enid Blyton, this new 13-part series takes place in post-war Britain on the sunny cliffs of the Cornish coast and explores a nostalgic world of midnight parties, lacrosse, pranks, ghosts and friendships. He follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers (Ella Bright) as she leaves home for the first time to go to the Malory Towers boarding school, while keeping her past in her old school – St. Hilda’s – a close secret . The full series is available on BBC iPlayer.

Jamie: Keep cooking and keep

Monday, channel 4, 8:30 p.m.

This program should not exist, but there will be many people out there who are delighted. Jamie Oliver and Channel 4 executives reversed the format in record time in response to the coronavirus. Its purpose is to show how to turn staple foods in kitchen cabinets into mouthwatering meals if you run out of ideas and, in some cases, ingredients during the lockout. The series aired for the first time every day at 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, March 23. It was clearly popular because it is now repeated in a prime time slot. Tonight’s episode sees Oliver showing how to make a beef and oxtail stew and a mouthwatering pizza. After all, sometimes the simple pleasures of life can be the best.

Terror in paradise

Monday, BBC2, 9 p.m.

On Easter Sunday 2019, three churches and a trio of luxury hotels in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo were targeted by suicide bombers of an Islamic terrorist group. Other attacks took place later in the day in Dematagoda and Dehiwala. Nearly 300 people were killed, including 45 foreign nationals; around 500 were injured in a total of eight bombings. In this special edition of This World, Jane Corbin meets some of those who faced the attackers and lived to tell the story. They have poignant stories and memories of that day a year ago, and their accounts are illustrated here by hours of video surveillance clips that show the bombers in motion, revealing in graphic detail how they committed the atrocities.

Chef

Monday, BBC1, 9 p.m.

The semifinals begin with a dramatic challenge as the remaining nine contestants head to the Royal Navy base in Portsmouth, where they are to cook for the HMS Diamond’s Trafalgar Night celebration dinner. Divided into three teams, they are faced with the enormous challenge of mass catering in terms of gastronomy from the ship’s kitchen. They then return to the MasterChef kitchen, where they must create a dish to maintain their hard-fought place in the competition, with two sent home by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Putin: a story of Russian espionage

Monday, channel 4, 10 p.m.

The final episode of the documentary opens in Salisbury with the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter, before going back to see how the return of Vladimir Putin to the presidency in 2012 after a four-year absence was greeted by furious protests and corruption charges, as well as US sanctions. The program also examines Putin’s decision to annex Crimea and start a war in eastern Ukraine and Russia’s interference in politics on both sides of the Atlantic and in the Middle East. Last in the series.

Scannal: Scissors Sisters

Tuesday, RTÉ One, 8 p.m.

The long documentary series returns to explore the case of Charlotte and Linda Mulhall, who killed and dismembered their mother’s lover Farah Swaleh Noor in 2005. The program includes interviews with key people involved in the case, including the forensic Martina McBride, lawyer Kate Ní Chonfhaoala and journalist Caoimhe Ní Laighin.

Celebrity prepares to fight cancer

Tuesday, channel 4, 8 p.m.

Carol Vorderman, Kelly Brook, Rob Rinder and Mo Gilligan participate in the latest charity culinary challenge, overseen by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, and presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, making his last appearance in the tent before being replaced by Matt Lucas for the next series. Competitors face three tricky challenges – a signature cookie sandwich, a sweet bread technique, and a showstopper cake that reveals their favorite guilty pleasure. Last in the series.

Your perfect home

Tuesday, BBC2, 8 p.m.

New Serie. A couple living in a bungalow near Brighton are entitled to two visions of virtual reality for what their home could become, architects Laura Jane Clark and Robert Jamison. Silvia and Julian bought the property because they loved the garden and thought they could do something with the house – but their renovations were not successful. Robert suggests a way to make the planning rules that restricted them work for the project, while Laura finds a way to bring the beloved garden inside the house. Presented by Angela Scanlon.

Alma is not normal

Tuesday, BBC2, 10 p.m.

If you’re not already familiar with actress Sophie Willan’s award-winning stand-up, you might recognize her voice – she’s the narrator for the reality show The Circle. Now she gets her own comedy pilot, in which she writes and plays, and is partly inspired by her own life. He focuses on Bolton’s wild child, Alma Nuthall, who is trying to get his life back on track after a recent breakup. Unfortunately, his rebellious streak and lack of qualifications make things difficult. Meanwhile, the other women in her family have their own problems to deal with because her addicted mother was severed for arson, while her vampish grandmother Joan doesn’t want to have anything to do with the situation. Can these three eccentric and unruly women find a way to manage with the hands that have been distributed to them?

The Countess and the Russian billionaire

Wednesday, BBC Two, 9 p.m.

Entry in the journal of self-isolation: take time with this oligarchic thread which promises all the intrigue of Riviera, Succession and Billions, all gathered in a true story. Sergei Pugachev amassed his $ 15 billion fortune under Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ran one of the country’s largest private banks, along with a bunch of other big companies. But his friendship with Putin turned sour, and he was forced to flee to his castle in France, leaving his partner, the Countess Alexandra Tolstoy, and their three children behind in London. Will their fairytale romance have a nightmare ending or will the couple’s wealth and privilege prevail?

Feel good

Wednesday, channel 4, 10 p.m.

The semi-autobiographical sitcom co-written by Mae Martin and starring Mae Martin, follows the life, loves and addictions of a standing actor. In the fourth episode, Mae discovers that her parents are visiting the United Kingdom without informing her, so she decides to travel north to meet them and takes George with her for moral support. Now that she regularly attends her drug support group, Mae wants to apologize to her parents for her past transgressions as an addict, but they are less impressed with her apologies.

Coronavirus: is your house clean?

Thursday, channel 4, 8 p.m.

Just what we need in these times of staying at home: someone who makes you feel paranoid about the coronavirus hiding in your home. You thought you were safe behind closed doors – well, think again. This little bug could be everywhere in your goof, and it could strike at any time – even while you are watching this program on TV. Two families are visited by a forensic team who scans the house for fingerprints to demonstrate how they unintentionally spread germs in the house. Then it’s time for a thorough cleanup, and the experts have given advice on the best products to use to stop the virus in its tracks (you can’t wait to see the commercial break). After watching this horror show on hygiene, you’re going to pack yourself in trash bags and give your family Dettol showers.

Coronavirus: a Horizon special

Thursday, BBC Two, 9 p.m.

With Boris Johnson’s positive coronavirus test, it’s safe to say that, for the British, Covid is really coming home. As the nation gathers late to fight the coronavirus – and the experts are no longer immediately dismissed – the Beeb takes out its big scientific pistols to give an update on where we are at 100 days from this pandemic, and on what the world is doing to tackle the biggest public health crisis in a century. Who knows, after all this, we could see nations displaying collective immunity against fake news and misinformation.

Red dwarf: the promised land

Thursday, Dave, 9 p.m.

You know the apocalypse is approaching when you seriously consider watching this latest episode of Red Dwarf, starring Chris Barrie, Craig Charles, Danny John-Jules and Robert Llewellyn. Back in the mists of time, I walked away from many nights of beer watching the antics of Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten as they made their way through space, getting smeggier and smeggier with each mishap ( the crew, that is, not me). Now that we are all responsible for staying at home, we no longer have to feel guilty about immersing ourselves in our childish activities of the past, but our souls will probably feel a little smaller. Never mind – settle in for this unique special, as the crew meet three cat clerics who, for some strange reason, adore Lister as their god. Of course, he drops her – that is, until he is recruited to help the clerics escape the fearsome cat chief Rodon, who has promised to destroy all those who worship the false gods of cat.

Dynamo: beyond belief

Thursday, Sky One & Now TV, 9 p.m.

Great news for fans of magic and illusion – Dynamo is back after a long illness, and it’s ready to dazzle the world once again with its amazing and death-defying tricks. In case you forgot it all (I had to go to the Google machine to refresh my memory), Dynamo was a big rising star in the world of magic, impressing the tastes of David Blaine and performing magic on some the best celebrities in the world, when he suddenly fell with a career-threatening illness. This new three-part series follows him on the road to recovery and sees him trying out incredible new stunts, using exotic locations and big festival events as a backdrop. He goes to Mexico for the Day of the Dead festival and tries to surpass James Bond for his daring exploits, and joins a Fast & Furious style drifter race in Tokyo, where he tries to stop a car at high speed – with bare hands.

The mother who had the tourette

Thursday, channel 4, 9 p.m.

Elizabeth is a typical suburban housewife and mother of three with a big difference – without warning, shortly after her 40th birthday, she developed Tourette’s syndrome – a neurological disease that causes involuntary tics, some of which are offensive. This unique documentary follows Elizabeth and her family over a busy summer, including a vacation to Cornwall, GCSE results, and meets her son’s new girlfriend – experiences amplified by the unexpected impact of Elizabeth’s condition .

Alexander Armstrong Heavenly Gardens

Friday, BBC One, 1:40 p.m.

This two-part special sees Pointless host and garden designer Arit Anderson visiting gardens of reflection and contemplation. At the isolated Pluscarden Abbey in the north-east of Scotland, Alexander helped harvest succulent apples and accompanied the monks chanting midday psalms. He then returned to his students in Cambridge to discover a place designed to inspire joy, even on the darkest days, in the university botanical garden. Meanwhile, Arit follows in the footsteps of royalty in the magnificent park of the castle of Sudeley.

Joe Lycett has the back

Friday, channel 4, 8 p.m.

The actor hit the headlines a few weeks ago by announcing that he had officially changed his name to Hugo Boss. It was all part of a campaign that we will see more of in this series of its consumer program. The first series, broadcast last year, delighted viewers. Unlike Watchdog (which has now been documented in a footnote on The One Show), it has avoided being moralistic, instead of using humor to highlight various serious issues – something you would probably expect a standing actor – while achieving impressive results. It’s a busy week for Lycett / Boss as he’s also back with a new series from The Great British Sewing Bee. Fortunately, he has his loyal impassive sidekick Mark Silcox, and this week Katherine Ryan is their celebrity assistant.

The Graham Norton Show

Friday, BBC1, 9 p.m.

We know what you are thinking – with the blocked nation, how can a chat show work? Well, in its usual format, the answer is simple: it’s impossible. But as the BBC recently announced that it is dedicated not only to keeping us as up to date as humanly possible on all issues related to coronaviruses, it will also entertain us. The Norton show was part of a program announced in a series of new series, but little was said about its appearance, saying simply that it would be “not quite as usual”. So we have to trust its producers who have something smart in their sleeves. What we do know, however, is that the infamous red chair remains, although in viewers rather than in the studio.

On demand

The world according to Jeff Goldblum: a cult classic in the making. Photography: Disney

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness

Netflix

There are loads of programs out there that grab you as soon as you hear about them and you can’t wait to hear them. And then there are those who initially seem pretty dull, but once word of mouth spreads, it becomes clear that you MUST see them. This documentary belongs to the latter category. Joe Exotic is a polygamous country and western singer who also runs his own roadside zoo. His particular passion is for big cats, a love he shares with a variety of largely unsavory characters, including drug leaders, crooks and sect leaders. But the charismatic Joe is about to run into Carole Baskin, an animal activist who threatens to bankrupt him and his friends. As we see here, things get really very serious when Joe is involved in a murder plot for hire …

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Disney +

When it launched a few weeks ago, there was a lot of talk about the amount of family-friendly content and the Star Wars-related offerings available on Disney’s streaming platform. But there are still a few offers for adults, and this could become a cult classic. Jeff Goldblum is undoubtedly one of the most unusual Hollywood stars, a charismatic presence in films from The Fly at Jurassic Park. He now offers a 12-part series in which he shares his knowledge with us on a variety of diverse subjects. He has a hard time explaining that he’s not going out to investigate these matters, it’s things he already knows. Expect a few pearls of wisdom on sneakers, ice cream and coffee. A second series has already been ordered.

Brews Brothers

Netflix, from Fri

Greg and Jeff Schaffer are brothers. They are also the brains behind this new eight-part comedy; hope their relationship does not reflect that of the siblings it represents. Wilhelm and Adam Rodman have been separated for years. They are both expert beer brewers, but their respective approaches to their craft couldn’t be more difficult, while their personalities are like chalk and cheese. These factors will cause problems when they find themselves running a brewery together. Can they find a way to make it work? Alan Aisenberg and Mike Castle play the duo. As the Schaffers have successes like That 70s Show, Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm in their collective CV, we expect more than a pint full of laughter.

Additional overviews: PA