240-residences-to-be-created-in-lebanon-starting-up-coming-7-days

Get the job done is expected to start out in early March on a 240-unit condominium sophisticated in Lebanon on 17 acres together Aviation Way.

The apartment complex will be part of the Lebanon Marketplace development, which includes the Property Depot, Chili’s Bar & Grill, Wilson County Motors and a Twice Every day.

The improvement, which will have 8 buildings, was approved by Lebanon’s arranging fee beneath the identify of SR Household, Lebanon planner Seth Harrison reported. The site program was authorised in December.

Groundbreaking is anticipated the first 7 days of March.

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash hopes the apartment sophisticated can promote more business progress. Lebanon Market has approximately 75,000 square ft of additional place for retail and restaurants, according to a information launch.

Completion is believed for August 2021, with the to start with shift-ins probable in December 2020.

The apartment intricate, which doesn’t yet have a title announced, will contain a pool, conditioning center, lounge, canine park and pet washing amenities.

SR Household Associates declared Monday that FirstBank will finance the flats, according to a news release.

