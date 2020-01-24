25 have died of the fast-growing Chinese virus Coronavirus

BEIJING (AP) – China has blocked at least three cities with a total population of more than 18 million people to contain the deadly new virus that infected hundreds of people and spread to other parts of the world during busy New Year.

The open locks are unmatched in size and include more people than New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The train station and airport in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, were shut down and ferry, subway, and bus services stopped. Usually lively streets, shopping centers, restaurants and other public places in the city of 11 million were extremely quiet. The police checked all arriving vehicles but did not block the streets.

Similar measures were imposed on Friday in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou. Huanggang also closed down theaters, internet cafes, and other entertainment centers.

Major events in the capital, Beijing, have been canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs, which are an integral part of the celebrations to stop the virus from spreading. The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced that it will be closed indefinitely on Saturday.

The Chinese National Health Commission announced Friday morning that confirmed cases of the new coronavirus rose to 830 with 25 deaths. The first death was also confirmed outside of central Hubei Province, where the capital Wuhan was the epicenter of the outbreak. The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man had died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to visit relatives.

The vast majority of cases were in and around Wuhan or people connected to the city. Other cases have been confirmed in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Thailand. Singapore and Vietnam reported their first cases on Thursday, and cases were also confirmed in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Many countries are checking travelers from China for symptoms of the virus that can cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the outbreak as a global emergency. This move can bring more money and resources to combat a threat, but it can also cause trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage, and make the decision politically difficult.

The decision should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not consider the situation to be serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth, ”said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “WHO follows this outbreak every minute of the day.”

Chinese officials have not said how long the city closings will take. While far-reaching measures are typical of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, large-scale quarantines around the world are rare even in fatal epidemics because of concerns about violating people’s freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is unclear.

“To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science,” said Gauden Galea, WHO’s representative in China. “It has never been tried as a public health measure. We cannot say at this point that it will work or not. “

Jonathan Ball, professor of virology at the University of Nottingham in the UK, said the locks are scientifically justified.

“Until there is a better understanding of the situation, I don’t think it is unreasonable to do so,” he said. “Anything that limits people’s trips during an outbreak would obviously work.”

But Ball warned that such quarantine should be strictly temporary. He added, “You need to make sure that you communicate effectively about why this is being done. Otherwise you will lose people’s benevolence. “

During the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014, Sierra Leone imposed a national three-day quarantine when healthcare workers went from house to house looking for hidden cases. Only funeral teams collecting corpses and sick people in Ebola centers were allowed to move freely. Frustrated residents complained of food shortages.

In China, the diseases of the newly identified corona virus first appeared last month in Wuhan, an industrial and transport hub. Local authorities urged all residents to wear masks in public places and asked officials to wear them at work.

After the city closed on Thursday, pictures showed long lines and empty shelves in supermarkets as people stocked up. Trucks that carry supplies to the city are not restricted, although many Chinese people remember bottlenecks in the years before the country’s recent economic boom.

The cases forecast by analysts will continue to multiply, although the increase in numbers is partly due to increased surveillance.

“Even if there were thousands of cases, we wouldn’t be surprised,” said the WHO Galea, adding that the number of people infected is not an indicator of the severity of the outbreak, as long as the mortality rate remains low.

The coronavirus family includes colds and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the SARS outbreak that spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-03 and killed about 800 people, and the Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome ( MERS), which is believed to come from camels.

China tries to avoid mistakes when dealing with SARS. Even after the disease spread around the world, China parked patients in hotels for months and drove them around in ambulances to hide the true number of cases and evade WHO experts. The rapid exchange of information has been attributed to China this time, and President Xi Jinping has highlighted this as a priority.

Health authorities are taking extraordinary measures to prevent the virus from spreading by air filtering the victims in plastic tubes and roller boxes.

The first cases of the Wuhan outbreak affected people who worked or visited a fish market that was now closed for investigation. Experts suspect that the virus was first transmitted by wild animals, but it could also mutate. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious.