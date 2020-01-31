25 London landmarks that are garbage according to tourists on TripAdvisor

If you want to find someone who will completely criticize some of London’s most valuable sites, then TripAdvisor is the place to be.

These critics can see directly through the grandeur of an epic landmark and are not afraid to tell the world their true feelings.

And although the most popular places in our capital may not be appreciated by everyone, some critics do not shy away from sharing their honest opinions.

So here are some of the most brutal reviews of our most beautiful and fascinating monuments in London – and why they are wrong.

1. Big Ben

The famous clock tower is currently under reconstruction

A disgruntled customer wrote, “Not happy, every time I went to London, why is it still under construction? Not great. It looks awful. And not that big.”

Yes, one of the most iconic buildings in London is a real horror.

2. The London Eye

Some TripAdvisor reviews were not impressed with the London Eye

One reviewer was less than impressed with his London Eye experience, he said: “Waste of time and money. Too expensive.

“Moves at the speed of a turtle. Nothing special to see.

“It is better to pay for a boat trip on the Thames which takes you through all the tourist sites, than to pay for the London Eye.”

If it moved faster, you certainly wouldn’t have time to enjoy the view which, by the way, looks out across Buckingham Palace.

3. Tower of London

The Tower of London has received negative reviews from TripAdvisor

I don’t think this reviewer will be back at the Tower of London anytime soon.

They said, “The ticket office was a joke. They make you buy online but you still have to pick up the tickets and wait in line.

“Queue for everything and pay a fortune for the privilege. Very poor and very expensive food options. £ 3.70 for a muffin. £ 2.30 for a can of pop. £ 6.50 for a tiny baguette.

“Poor dirty and inadequate toilets. The best thing was to leave.”

We are British and queuing is the best we do, thank you very much.

4. Buckingham Palace

Some did not like to visit the royal residence of Buckingham Palace

One reviewer said, “Annoying. They wouldn’t let us in. Even if it was cold and rainy outside. The guards couldn’t even smile for a second.

“The Queen refused to open the door or even greet the window.”

We cannot believe that His Majesty does not greet all the tourists who visit the palace. Shocked and dismayed.

5. The British Museum

The British Museum has a magnificent glass ceiling

One person is unlikely to return to the British Museum: “They are thieves.

“London has no history. The only history that has stolen the monuments of other countries, the whole museum has stolen Egyptian, Indian and Chinese treasures that should make their lives.”

This is something you may have wanted to check before entering.

6. Hyde Park

Only a small part of Hyde Park could house hundreds

One person said on TripAdvisor: “What a disappointment.

“We literally lost half a day in this park in search of the statue of Peter Pan which disappointed the expectations of our daughter, in love with her adventures, then look for the playground which is nothing.

“There is so much green but nothing more that you can’t find anywhere.”

You went to a park and hated the green. I got it.

7. Tower Bridge

Some Towe Bridge visitors have had a lot to say about it

“I know it’s pedantic slag one of the most iconic tourist attractions in the world. But when it opens while you are queuing to cross the romance fades. There, I said,” said one unfortunate visitor to Tower Bridge.

As a Londoner, I have never seen Tower Bridge open, so it is a real wasted treat for this ungrateful tourist.

8. Saint Paul’s Cathedral

St Paul’s Cathedral is in the City of London

One reviewer was not satisfied with the entry price, they said, “Pay to pray?

“We think it’s so bad when a place of worship charges one if one wants to pray? Very bad! I am always inspired to pray when I walk in a church!”

Yes, we would hate paying money for the salaries of those who help keep this fantastic structure open.

9. The fragment

The Shard is the tallest building in London and attracts thousands of visitors

“The price of admission to the Shard also caused a sensation, as a TripAdvisor visitor said:” It is not worth the price. The view is average and the glass is reflective so not good for photos.

“Cost £ 65 for a family of 4. You can access the same view from the bar which is just 1 floor below from the upper observation station.”

We are sorry that you did not get a photo worthy of Instagram. Also check the website for the price before leaving next time.

10. Borough market

A disappointed reviewer said: “I don’t understand why people are so excited about this market. The food is not so good, the smells are terrible.

We are glad that the amazing food was not wasted on this one.

11. ZSL London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo is very popular with Londoners and tourists

One person said, “Dilapidated zoo.

“I was looking forward to my visit to the London Zoo because I hadn’t been for 25 years, I was more than disappointed by the disorder of the place and the small enclosures and the lack of animals.

“This is one of the worst zoos we have ever visited, with the exception of the municipal zoo in Rome. The aquarium was closed and many pens had nothing.”

“I admire the conservation that the zoo is undertaking but this place has come to fruition. I had a hard time saying something positive about this place. I would not return.”

Lack of animals? Did they get lost and couldn’t find the speakers?

12. The O2 Arena

The O2 Arena did not please all visitors

Not everyone is happy with the price of a pint here: “Watch out for the scam in bars.

“I went to the bar to get the overpriced compulsory pint before heading to our seats for the Muse concert.

“We plan to pay inflated prices inside the arena, but we were shocked not only by the price of £ 7 a pint, but also by the fact that they insisted that you also buy a drink. of plastic pint to put it at an additional cost of £ 2 – which makes the price of a pint £ 9 !!!!!

“Absolute scam. Needless to say, we went without pints. Terrible O2, shame on you !!!!”

If you haven’t had to pay close to a tenth for a drink in London at least once in your life, then fair play.

14. Madame Tussauds London

Most of us love waxwork at Madame Tussauds

“An absolute waste of money, far from busy, was lining up to take a picture, it is certainly not my idea of ​​a few hours of fun,” said one person who did not appreciate his experience.

Beyonce’s wax says she’s really disappointed that she couldn’t take a picture with you.

15. Sea Life Center London Aquarium

Sea Life Center London client did not appreciate her experience

A scathing critic said, “Well, what a great alarm clock it was. These poor penguins kept in such a small box.

“Depression and resignation in the eyes of these poor animals. I blame myself for exposing my children to this.

“It was a tough watch. I’m glad I realized the horrors of animal exploitation.

“Overall, I have to say thank you to Sea Life for opening your eyes. You guys should be ashamed of yourself.”

Dr. Doolittle, is that you?

16. Oxford Street

Shopping on Oxford Street is not for everyone

An unhappy customer said: “The city may be known for its hustle and bustle, but these are just people who burst in and rush out with no pleasure, in fact their on a street of shops where people might want to stop and see !!

“Maybe the North / South division is real!”

The slower walkers stopping on our way, the better, we say.

17. Science Museum

The London Science Museum

A disgruntled visitor said: “Not a good trip.

“We found the museum disappointing. The space section was nice and the transportation; apart from the fact that the technology was very boring and unimaginative.

“Level 1 was completely closed and all the other sections for which you had to pay; the flight section and the wonders laboratory (£ 28!), We will not come back, it was not for us like a family outing .

“Advertising is not great; you’re encouraged to donate when you enter; nowhere does that tell you that the sections on each floor are chargeable; halfway and disappointing for the kids.”

The science museum has it all – even a giant work of art from the moon!

18. The London Dungeon

One person was less than impressed with their trip to the London Dungeon

One person said: “I was disgusted that the London Dungeon these days when it comes to democracy has pictures showing our PM in stock and in a cage.

“As a London attraction, this should show more respect. I will advise friends and family not to visit your attraction.”

It’s called a sense of humor, love.

19. Imperial War Museum

Imperial War Museum evacuated

A disgruntled visitor said: “Disappointed, not what it was.

“Reduction in the number of articles on display and improper disposal.

“What happened to our national memorial? London is a focal point for visitors and the current display is a total disappointment.

“The layout from 30 years ago was fantastic – today’s layout is worth 30 minutes.”

Change is necessary, I fear, and the Imperial War Museum is always steeped in history.

20. Sky Garden

Not everyone likes the Sky Garden

One reviewer said: “Overvalued.

“It is only worth the view. The gardens themselves looked tired. The toilets were dirty when we visited. Do not buy a drink unless you plan to sell a kidney to pay for it. £ 35 for 2 G&T and have to pay service fees even at the bar!

“Disappointed disappointed. I will not come back and I will not recommend.”

Again, another reviewer who did not just look at the menu prices before leaving.

21. Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

The Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew are visited by people from all over the world

One person said, “Although reading ahead and learning about parking was a problem, we decided to Uber because I had four elderly family members with me, one of whom uses a cane.

“The Uber parked at the intersection and even if it took them a little longer to get out of the vehicle, it didn’t take long before a parking attendant came to yell at us telling us that we were illegally parked and that he was threatening the driver. “

This is not a reflection on the magnificent Kew Gardens, is it?

22. Old Spitalfields Market

Old Spitalfields Market in East London

“My favorite market has been massacred in business.

“My mecca of antiques, a place where I would treat myself if I felt very, very mean, was massacred in business. Some of the original stalls remain but the majority of the good stalls have disappeared, now a lot of cheap junk for passing tourists certainly do not return.

“What a shame. Please, someone opens another market,” asked a disgruntled visitor.

Spitalfields is a hub for great food, big brands and local market traders – it has it all!

23. Tate Britain

Head to Tate Britain for many works of art

One person said, “No no no.

“Avoid this place as it has no bearing on the London scene. There are what appear to be hundreds of galleries and museums around London, so don’t waste your time with that.

“Thank goodness this one is free to enter.”

One of the most famous galleries in the world is not worth your time, it’s funny.

24. Cutty Sark

The Cutty Sark is wonderfully located in Greenwich

One person did not appreciate their experience at Cutty Sark at all: “We enjoyed our previous visit more.

“We visited this ship a few years ago and loved it. We had several great staff members who gave us great information about the ship that day.

“They came to us and talked about all the wonderful stories. Yesterday we visited and no one talked to us at all, it was shocking. Something has changed for the worse.”

But … have you ever heard the stories?

25. Leicester Square

We love street performers in Leicester Square

One person said: “There is nothing more unique English in Leicester Square, it has become all that is bad about globalization, each restaurant is a chain (mainly American, it must be said) , the majority of stores are for global products (M & Ms, Lego …) and many street artists seem to have migrated from Covent Garden here!

“I suggest only coming here for last minute West End tickets and avoiding this terrible place.”

Leicester Square is a fantastic place to go for theater, cinema and food. It’s close to Covent Garden and Oxford Circus and on your first day, you might even spot a famous celebrity.

.