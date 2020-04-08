25 more people die in state as new Garda powers take effect

Twenty-five other people have died from coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases in the country exceeds 6,000, said the national team of public health emergencies (NPHET).

This brings the number of coronavirus patients who have died in the Republic to 235. Of the 25 deaths, 15 were men and 10 were women, the median age being 80 years.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 365, bringing the total to 6,074.

Eighteen of those who died had underlying health conditions. Thirteen of the deaths were located in the east, including eight in the north, two in the south and two in the west.

Tuesday, 36 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the public health emergency team, the highest number of deaths in a single day to date.

PHET has taken note of indications from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) that it is currently too early to start lifting community and physical distancing measures.

The latest figures come amid concerns over the increasing pressure on intensive care units in hospitals and public fears of complacency in the face of movement restrictions.

This stems from the fact that the gardaí said they were monitoring more than 1,000 sites in the state to verify compliance with government regulations on social distancing amid fears of public complacency regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

The locations include mountain walks, forest parks, beaches, and other areas that are popular with people for recreational outings.

“We have identified just over 1,000 locations and have noticed a complacency, where people are starting to get tired (of the measurements),” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey told the Irish Times.

His comments echoed the view of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that “discipline is starting to slide a bit”.

Gardaí was given new powers to restrict the movement of people last night due to a “slippage” in terms of meeting a requirement that people must stay within 2 km of their home.

Garda Commissioner Harris has issued regulations requiring people to stay at their “place of residence”. The Commissioner stated that this means that those who have been able to get to their vacation home must now stay within 2 km of this property.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was suggested that gardaí could knock on the doors of vacation homes over Easter weekend and tell people to go home.

The commissioner said that this would not be the case and the priority is to restrict travel until Monday evening, so that people stay where they are.

A decision is expected on Friday on an extension of the restrictions on travel beyond Easter Sunday. Garda’s additional powers were promulgated last night due to concern that complacency will set in and could accelerate over a holiday weekend with mild weather forecasts.

The new law allows a person who refuses to comply with a direction from a garda who seeks to impose rules of physical distance to be guilty of an offense. The transgression may result in an arrest and a fine of € 2,500 or a prison sentence of up to six months.

What is the timetable for these powers?

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there will be no automatic renewal of Garda’s new powers. If the restrictions on people leaving their homes are extended as planned next week, there will be “deep reflection” on whether to extend the new powers as well.

Flanagan said it is important that guards have clarity about the application of the rules for people staying at home. And he added that there are also fears that some people might become complacent.

The minister described the settlement as a last resort and said he hoped that the high level of public compliance with the request that people stay within 2 km of their home would be maintained.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil chief Micheál Martin said at a party meeting that the public may need to be informed of the lifting of restrictions introduced to deal with the crisis.

Martin made the comments during a conference call with his senators and deputies Wednesday morning, during which the Covid-19 crisis and the formation of the government were discussed.

“Play their role”

During a government update on the pandemic, the deputy secretary general of the Taoiseach department Liz Canavan said that if the majority of people “play their role”, we must “be fair to all those who make an effort” .

“If we do not stay the course, all the sacrifices already made and all the work you have done so far, and all the work done by our front line workers to try to remove this virus will not be”, a said Ms. Canavan.

She urged the public to respect travel restrictions this holiday weekend. While social distancing has made a difference, she added, “we are not there yet.”

Canavan also said the government would work to provide certainty on the Junior and Leaving Cert exams in the coming days and urged students to continue their education.

Health restrictions

Health Minister Simon Harris said it is unlikely that public health restrictions will be lifted this weekend.

“If we take our foot off the pedal, the progress we have made would be reversed,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Harris said he did not want to see what had happened in other countries. “If we do not progress further, we will find ourselves in a difficult situation. We have to reduce the growth rate. “

The country cannot be “normal” this weekend, he warned.

“Life is unusual at the moment. The alternative is so much worse that we cannot save the lives we want. “

“Social sabotage”

Meanwhile, many requests have been made by residents of seaside towns for people arriving in holiday homes. Co Clare doctor and former independent TD Michael Harty said anyone who visits their vacation home this weekend will commit “social sabotage”.

People without symptoms can still spread the virus and have a devastating impact on others, he said. “You shouldn’t travel, you could transport the virus to a community that doesn’t have it. Don’t be selfish this weekend. “

Dr. Harty said visitors will be welcomed with open arms once the pandemic is over.