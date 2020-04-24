25 music quiz questions to check your typical awareness

A lot of of us have actually received into virtual pub quizzes recently.

At the close of the working day, what else is there to do when you are being in?

You’ve got had a entertaining couple months winning and (primarily) shedding rounds in quizzes hosted by loved ones and friends.

But it is at last caught up with you and this 7 days – it is really your convert to produce the inquiries.

Really don’t be concerned, simply because we have set together a good blend of new music issues – in good shape for the oldies, the teens and anyone in in between.

From London-dependent new music trivia, to artists from somewhere else in the British isles, and a lot even further afield.

Right here are 25 tunes concerns we bet you will not likely know all the responses to.

Go through Additional

Linked Content articles

Examine Extra

Relevant Articles or blog posts

Queries

1. In which London borough was David Bowie born?

2. What year was the initial collection of X Element?

3. The first new music online video on MTV aired on August 1, 1981. But what tune was it for?

4. Which London borough was famously Amy Winehouse’s hangout?

5. In which decade did Elvis Presley have his initially No. 1 hit?

6. At the GRAMMYs in January (2020), who grew to become the youngest solo artist of all time to get Album of the Yr?

7. Who have been the original users of Destiny’s Kid?

8. Which Glaswegian solo-artist gained the BRITs Track of the 12 months at the ceremony in February, 2020?

9. Which musician was awarded the The Nobel Prize in Literature 2016?

10. What is Drake’s total name?

11. Which airport did Freddie Mercury perform in?

Read through Additional

Relevant Articles

Read through More

Connected Posts

12. What one-way links Bob Marley, Bruce Springsteen, Amy Winehouse and Michael Buble?

13. Which neighbourhood is Stormzy from?

14. What is the name of Arctic Monkey’s debut studio album? (Reward level for when it came out)

15. Which artist has gained the most GRAMMYs in history?

16. Which former A single Path member launched the one ‘Watermelon Sugar’ this yr?

17. Which musician triggered controversy when he famously interrupted Taylor Swift at the MTV Video clip New music Awards in 2009?

18. What is Rihanna’s serious identify? (1 issue for each portion)

Browse More

Similar Content

Go through Far more

Relevant Article content

19. Who was the initially feminine artist to reach a Uk quantity one particular with a self-created song?

20. The place are electronic duo The Chemical Brothers from?

21. Identify the 3 functions that headlined the Pyramid Phase at Glastonbury Pageant in 2019

22. And which artist took the legends slot at Glastonbury, 2019?

23. BTS, also regarded as the Bangtan Boys are a seven-member boy band from which state?

24. Who is the lead singer of the Content Mondays?

25. Which artist has the record for the optimum grossing tour of all time (not altered for inflation)?

Examine Far more

Connected Posts

Examine A lot more

Related Articles or blog posts

Answers

1. Brixton, but at the age of 6 he moved with his household to Bromley.

2. 2004

3. ‘Video Killed The Radio Star’ by The Buggles

4. Camden

5. 1950s

6. Billie Eilish, 18-many years-aged

7. Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson

8. Lewis Capaldi, with ‘Someone You Loved’. But below are 7 causes why AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove need to have won.

9. Bob Dylan

10. Aubrey Drake Graham

11. Heathrow Airport

Study Much more

Connected Articles or blog posts

Browse Extra

Related Posts

12. None of them have ever experienced a British isles No. 1 one

13. Croydon

14. Regardless of what People Say I Am, That is What I’m Not (introduced in 2006)

15. Georg Solti. The late conductor received 31 GRAMMYs.

16. Harry Variations

17. Kanye West

18. Robyn Rihanna Fenty

19. Kate Bush

20. Manchester, British isles

21. Stormzy, The Remedy, and The Killers

22. Kylie Minogue

23. South Korea

24. Shaun Ryder

25. Ed Sheeran. In 2019, his ‘Divide’ tour was named the highest-grossing tour of all time, breaking t’he file established by U2 that stood for 8 several years.

Bought a story? Get in contact on april.curtin@reachplc.com