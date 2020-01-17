25 years after the war, a Bosnian city fights for democracy

MOSTAR, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17 (UPI) – A ruling by the European Court of Justice could allow residents of the Bosnian city of Mostar to vote in local elections and eventually close an illegal landfill that poisons the city.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled on October 29 that Bosnia and Herzegovina must allow local elections in Mostar, which has had no elected city council since 2012. The court gave the country six months to find a solution – a binding judgment because Bosnia is a member state of the Council of Europe.

Mostar Mayor Ljubo Beslic has had full control over the city’s monthly budget of $ 55 million since the Council was suspended.

“This is not a democracy,” said Irma Baralija, a 35-year-old teacher and potential city council candidate who filed the lawsuit with the European Court of Justice. “It is an autocracy that benefits the major, his friends, and his family.”

Mostar was devastated during the Bosnian War in the 1990s and had an unconventional electoral system that the warring parties – Croats and Bosniaks (Bosnian Muslims) – should like. The Bosnian Constitutional Court ruled in 2012 that the city’s electoral college was unconstitutional because the votes of the Croatian majority were not worth as much as the votes of the Bosnian minority.

The city of Mostar is divided, the Croats inhabit one bank of the Neretva and the Bosniaks the other. Each has its own hospital and fire department. Even the high school, which is close to the river, offers lessons for Bosniak students in the morning and for Croatian students in the afternoon.

A dispute between the Bosnian and Croatian parties led to the dissolution of the city council in 2012, although the parties had agreed to keep Beslic for the city’s budget.

The political paralysis in Mostar has prevented the city from addressing the long-standing problems with the Uborak landfill that was created in the 1960s and was supposed to close in the 1990s. The civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina prevented the landfill from being closed at the time, and conditions have deteriorated steadily over the past 25 years.

“After so many years, it is high time for politicians to show political maturity and … to concentrate on the implementation of the judgment so that the citizens of Mostar can exercise their democratic right to vote in autumn 2020,” said a statement by Valentin Inzko, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose office overlooked the successful implementation of the 1995 peace agreement since the end of the war.

Dissatisfaction with the governing bodies led to a conflict between city officials and Mostarians, both Croats and Bosnians, over the hygienic conditions in the north of the city. In June, Uborak, which is still the city’s main landfill, applied for an extension of its environmental permit, but the regional ministry of the environment was unable to issue it due to a lack of sanitary conditions. The landfill continued to operate without permission until residents decided to block the garbage dump entrance due to reports of unauthorized medical waste disposal and fish death in the nearby river. The landfill previously belonged to the city, but is now owned by the regional government – a legal transfer that allowed the regional government to apply for a loan from the World Bank representative in Bosnia.

Building a new landfill would be a lengthy and costly process that the city council is trying to avoid.

“Unfortunately, the garbage disposal crisis in Mostar today is a recurring problem due to poor governance due to the lack of a city council in Mostar,” said Inzko.

The protesters attempted to block access to the landfill on December 7, resulting in a clash between the police and the demonstrators, which some claimed to have been injured.

“I felt a strong kick in my lower back and then a second and a third,” said Aisa Mujala, one of the protesters. “They dragged me while I protested and asked them to let me go and that they have no right to touch me.”

Police officers have denied that they have caused injuries. They said the blockade was ended with minimal violence.

The European Union delegation in Bosnia also expressed concern about the landfill. An EU spokesman said that Bosnia and Herzegovina is expected to adapt to the EU landfill directive and that the right to freedom of assembly is the key element of a functioning democratic society. An unauthorized landfill is a thorn in the side of the EU candidate country Bosnia and Herzegovina, because EU regulations must be observed for European integration.

Mostar residents met with city officials on January 10 to discuss possible locations for a new landfill to replace Uborak. The talks are still ongoing, although some participants did not attend the last meeting, said Nijaz Hodzic, a member of the “Because we care” group, who is pushing to close the landfill.

Protesters plan to block the landfill further if the city does not act.

Meanwhile, Beslic, the mayor with almost complete control over the Mostar government, has been in hospitals outside the country for more than a month and has left the city in the hands of various MPs. Beslic’s spokesmen refused to say who was in charge during his absence, leaving the Mostarians unsure who controlled the city government.

City officials said Beslic was back to work last week.

“I have no idea when he’ll be back,” said an official. “It was a vacation season.”