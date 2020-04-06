$ 250,000 worth of personal protective equipment stolen from Oahu health care companies

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Wilson Care Group at 1221 Kapiolani Blvd. was the victim of a $ 250,000 protection for much-needed personal protective equipment.

About $ 250,000 worth of N95 masks and surgical gloves were discovered stolen on Saturday from an Oahu health care company that distributed them to its healthcare workers and sold them at first-time statewide rescue costs, the owner said. said in Honolulu Star-. Advertising today.

Personal protective equipment, in high demand worldwide, was kept in a separate storage area near the office of Kapiolani Boulevard in Wilson Care Group, owner and president Shelley Wilson said.

The thief or thieves were only able to take half of the N95 in medical class and “barrier class” masks – and about one-fourth of the Wilson Care Group’s gloves. The thief would need “a couple of moving trucks” to make off with all the inventory. Inventory has been left since moving to a secret location that only Wilson knows.

Wilson on Saturday went to check on a new delivery that had yet to be inventoried when he discovered the theft.

“Anyone in the entire world is looking for these products,” Wilson said. “Nobody knew what an N95 mask was six months ago, five months ago. Now it is a priceless item. Now, there is not enough supply for all healthcare providers who need it, let alone it’s all first responders. “

There is no way to identify the equipment stealing personal protection, which Wilson began buying months ago from different manufacturers around the world for use by the company’s nurses and other healthcare providers – and are now providing first responders about.

“You could sell it to eBay and make a fortune,” he said.

A locksmith recently changed the locks in the storage area, but the locksmith and the company are not suspicious, Wilson said.

But the storage area and its contents have been known to supply various people who brought in additional equipment, he said.

