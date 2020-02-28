$ 25K is presented to locate the gunman who killed mother and son in Carson in 2016 – Up Information Data Los Angeles

CARSON (CBSLA) – February 27 marked the anniversary of a double decline for a Carson family.

Michele Love and her son Jordan were killed in 2016 and the police are nonetheless hoping to uncover out who is liable.

If you have facts, we propose that you introduce on your own.

Beloved kinds threw balloons in his honor on Thursday outdoors the residence exactly where the couple was shot dead.

The Carson station of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office tweeted that "when our community hurts, it hurts us far too."

When our local community hurts, we also damage. Nowadays we are with Really like Relatives and Close friends in memory of the murder victims Michele-Kelly and Jordan Adore. The mom and son were being killed in a shooting in front of their home just just before midnight on February 27, 2016. 1/two pic.twitter.com/mj9LRAuJ28 – LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) February 28, 2020

A reward of $ 25,000 is offered for data top to an arrest.