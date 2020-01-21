25th anniversary of the Martin Luther King Jr.Day of Service

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 / 10:04 AM CST / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 10:04 AM CST

In the words of Martin Luther King Jr .: “Everyone can be great because everyone can serve.”

Monday is the 25th anniversary of the day of service. For volunteers like Gwen Kieffer, day of service is an opportunity to testify to Dr. King to continue.

“Martin Luther King Jr. didn’t want us to have a day off that day. Today we should give something back to the community,” said Kieffer. “It is really important that we are here today and serve the people who need it most instead of sitting at home on a day off.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday. While some see it as a day off, there are volunteers who see it as a day of serving the community.

Kieffer is the volunteer coordinator for the Early Childhood Literacy Intervention Program Services [ECLIPSE] at UW-Eau Claire. While their organization usually works with children, it is a rewarding experience to serve them at the Community Table in Eau Claire.

“It is great for me as a volunteer to have people here and smile while we serve them. It is a really great feeling to help people with something as important as food,” she said.

The Community Table is the only soup kitchen in the Chippewa Valley and serves between 50 and 100 people daily. According to the on-site coordinator, Bailey Engelbrecht, the service should bring people from different backgrounds together.

“It is nice to know that everyone is welcome, no matter what race or religion or whatever they come from, because we can unite with food and maintain that community and relationship,” she said.

For Kieffer, the Community Table is an important resource in Eau Claire.

“It is really important to see that this is an important resource for our community,” she said. “The fact that we can give back and serve is really important, and what we definitely find is important.”

Regarding Engelbrechts, she said the community table was open to everyone.

“It’s a communal table, so when you get a meal, when you have something to eat at home, or whatever,” she said. “You can still come in and eat with the less fortunate.”

