26 million have sought American help not to get money since coronavirus hit

WASHINGTON >> More than 4.4 million workers who laid-off applied for U.S. unemployment last week as job cuts increased across an economy that remains all but closed, the government said today.

About 26 million people have now filed for unemployment benefits in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors. About one in six American workers have lost their jobs in the past five weeks, by far the worst string of layoffs on record. This is more than the number of people living in the 10 largest US cities combined.

Economists have predicted that the unemployment rate for April could go as high as 20%.

The sheer magnitude of job cuts has plunged the American economy into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Some economists say the country’s output could shrink by twice the amount that it did during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009.

An urgent question for the unemployed is how fast the economy can rebound. Most economists expect some employers to start rehiring in a few months, though significant job gains are not considered until later in the year.

Some experts predict a decline anywhere near the time of the Great Depression. During the Depression, unemployment remained high for nearly a decade, with the remaining rate of double-digits all the way from 1931 to 1940.

The painful economic consequences of virus-related closures have sparked angry protests in several state capitals from crowds insisting that businesses are allowed to reopen. Today’s report, which shows that the pace of layoffs remains immense, could intensify demand for re-opening.

Some governors have begun relieving restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too early to do so without causing new infections. In Georgia, gyms, hair salons and bowl corridors may reopen Friday. Texas reopens state park.

But these re-opening spills won’t lead to much rehiring, especially if Americans are too cautious to leave their homes. Most people say they favor orders to stay home, according to a survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs and believe it will not be safe to lift the direction of social distance any time soon. And most likely more layoffs from the many small businesses that have tried but failed to get loans through a federal aid program.

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits reached a record 16 million, exceeding a previous high of 12 million set in 2010, just after the 2008-2009 recession ended. This figure reflects people who have managed to surf the Internet or phone application systems in their state, have been approved for benefits and are actually receiving their checks.

Just about every major industry has absorbed sudden and severe layoffs. Economists at the Federal Reserve estimate that hotels and restaurants have shed the most jobs – $ 4 million since Feb. 15. That’s nearly a third of all employees in that industry. The layoffs, hitting hard to handle busy service lines, have disproportionately hit minorities and lower-income workers, who typically have little or no financial cushion.

Construction has shed more than 9% of its work. So there is a category that includes retail, shipping and utilities, the Fed estimates. A category that made up of data processing and online publishing cut 4.7%.

Europe’s economy, too, is headed for severe recession, with surveys of economic activity released today plunging to everlasting. The decline will put up to 59 million jobs at risk, or 26% of all jobs in the EU, according to McKinsey, the consulting firm. This figure includes those who might be put in outright as well as those who are still on payroll but might be put on shorter working hours or furloughs. The crisis could double the level of unemployment, which is 6.5% in 27-nation EU.

Unemployment is likely to rise in the United Kingdom as well. Analysts of capital economics say the U.S. economy has headed for its largest quarterly economic tranche in more than a century.

In some states, many workers have been put in obstacles in trying to file applications for benefits. Among them are millions of self-employed, contractors, gig workers and self-employed people – a category of workers who are now eligible for first-time unemployment benefits.

“This was a really devastating shock for a lot of families and small businesses,” said Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota. “It’s beyond their control and not their fault.”

In Florida, unemployment benefit applications nearly tripled last week to 505,000, the second-highest total behind California’s much-larger 534,000. Florida has had trouble processing many of its applications. Its figures suggest that the state is finally clearing a delay in registration from unemployed workers.

In Michigan, 17% of the state’s workforce is currently receiving unemployment benefits, the largest proportion in the country. It is followed by Rhode Island at 15%, Nevada at 13.7% and Georgia at 13.6%.

When the government released its April employment report on May 8, economists expected it to show staggering losses. Economists at JPMorgan predict a loss of 25 million jobs. That could almost triple the total lost throughout the Great Recession period.

An additional $ 2 trillion federal relief package signed into law last month made millions of gig workers, contractors and self-employed people eligible for unemployment benefits. But most states have not yet approved unemployment applications for these workers because they are still trying to reprogram their systems to do so. As a result, many people who lost their jobs or income were not counted as laid-off because their applications for unemployment benefits were not processed.

Among them is Sasha McVeigh, a musician from Nashville. Having grown up in England with a love of country music, he spent years flying to Nashville to play gigs until he managed to get a green card and move forever two years ago. McVeigh worked gradually until the city closed music clubs in mid-March.

Since then, he has applied for unemployment benefits but so far received nothing. To make ends meet, she applied for some available grants from out-of-work musicians, held some live streaming concerts and pushed her merchandise sales.

By cutting costs to a bare minimum, McVeigh said, “I managed just about keeping myself afloat.” But he worries about what will happen over the next few months.