26 million people have sought US aid since the virus became infected

Associated Press

A masked worker in this state WIN office in Pearl, Miss., Is holding an unemployment application pending a client, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The state agency is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Despite the continued growth of unemployment and now more assistance for self-employed people, church workers, gig workers, and others who are not eligible for unemployment benefits has attracted some people. a small space for information on obtaining and delivering nonprofit applications. (AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis)

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 4.4 million unemployed people filed for employment benefits in the U.S. unemployment last week as jobs expand in the economy remains closed, the government said on Thursday.

About 26 million people have now filed for unemployment benefits in the five weeks since the Coronavirus outbreak began to force millions of workers to close their doors. About one in six American workers has lost their job since mid-March, the worst in a strike. Economists predicted that the unemployment rate for April could reach more than 20%.

Major role in U.S. economic decline to be the worst economic crisis since the Great Recession of 1930. Some economists say that the nation’s results may be more than twice as large as it did during the Great Depression. reimbursement, which ended in 2009.

The economic crisis stemming from virus-related hostilities has sparked protests in many capitals from a crowdfunding industry seeking to open. Governors Some governors have begun to ease restrictions despite warnings from health authorities that it may be too soon to do so without new infections. In Georgia, gyms, hair salons and bowling alleys can be restarted on Friday. Texas has renovated its state park.

But those who are being relocated will not lead to a lot of relocation, especially if Americans expect to leave their homes. Many people say they are compliant with home stay policies and believe it is not wrong to lift social guidelines in the near future. But there may be growing costs coming from many small businesses that have tried but failed to get loans from federal grants.

The number of people receiving non-crisis benefits has reached 16 million, up from 12 million during 2010, according to the 2008-2009 crisis. This figure shows those who have managed to get in on the line or the phone that is being monitored, have been licensed and receive checks.

In some states, many fundraisers have gone up in restrictions and attempting to file for benefits is available. Among them are millions of unpaid interns, contractors, gig workers and self-employed workers – the kind of workers who are now eligible for unemployment benefits for the first time.

“This is devastating for many families and small businesses,” says Aaron Sojourner, an economist who works at the University of Minnesota. “They are superior to them and have no fault in them.”

Just like any other company has suddenly collapsed. Federal Reserve economists say restaurants and restaurants have worked out the biggest – 4 million since Feb. 15. That’s almost one-third of all employees.

Architecture has built up over 9% of its work. One has a unit that includes retail, shipping and accessories, the Fed said. One category that incorporates data and printing online is 4.7.

When the government released a report on the April 8 operation, experts are looking into the possibility of a serious loss. Businessmen at JPMorgan are predicting a loss of 25 million jobs. That would shorten the total amount of time lost during the entire recession.

A federal package worth $ 2 billion plus last month’s budget made millions of gig workers, contractors and self-employed people eligible for unemployment benefits. But most states do not support nonprofit applications by those employers because they are still trying to define their operating systems to do so. Because of this, many people who lose their job are not considered to be unemployed because their application for unemployment benefits is still available.

One of them is Sasha McVeigh, a musician in Nashville. Growing up in England in love for country music, he spent many years traveling to Nashville to play until he managed to get green and moved completely two years ago. McVeigh has been active all the time until the city closed its dance clubs in mid-March.

Since then, documents have been filed for unemployment benefits but nothing has been received. To earn a living, he applied for the help of some working-class singers, had some ongoing films and promoted his sales.

By reducing expenses and small expenses, McVeigh said, “I’ve got a plan to keep myself from running.” But he is worried about what will happen in the next few months.