26% Much, 40% a little worried about coronavirus

An ABC News poll shows that 26 percent of adults are very worried about coronavirus, while 40 percent are only “slightly” worried. Twenty-six percent said they are not “so worried”, while seven percent said “they are not worried about anything”.

The poll of 502 adults was conducted on March 11 and 12, and has a sampling error of 5.1 points. With things moving so fast, dates matter. President Trump gave his oval address on the night of the 11th, and as the poll passed on the 12th, our economy effectively closed with countless cancellations and deferrals.

In terms of controlling the president’s crisis, 43 percent approve of the work he does, while 54 percent disapprove. Republicans poll best historically when there is tougher evidence for “registered” or “probable” voters.

It will not surprise anyone to learn that the two questions reflect a partisan divide in the country. ABC Reports:

Among Democrats, 83% are worried about coronavirus, including 47% very worried, and among Republicans, 56%, including only 15%, are very worried. Only 17% of Democrats do not care, while 44% of Republicans do not care.

c [P] the craft continues to push attitudes toward the White House response, with the same number of Democrats rejecting Trump’s management crisis than the Republicans approved, 86%. Only 14% of Democrats approve, and 11% of Republicans reject it.

Concern about the virus rose somewhat after the president’s speech. Of the people “interviewed after President Trump’s Wednesday night speech on Thursday, 73% of Americans said they were worried about becoming infected, compared to 59% who were interviewed Wednesday before the speech.”

Most telling, however, is that “relatively few Americans have changed their behavior since the coronavirus landed here,” which might be a truer gauge of truth to the people concerned.

The survey found that only three percent had relocated to work since the outbreak, and only 25 percent had avoided things like going to a restaurant or planning a vacation.

Almost three-quarters, 73%, “have not canceled or postponed activities or events in their daily lives.”

In general, what these numbers show is that the level of panic in the country in no way reflects what we are seeing on cable news or on social media. Caution is good, and caution is reflected in the fact that 66 percent are very or very worried, but the kind of hysteria we see in the media and on social media does not occur in the country as a whole.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.