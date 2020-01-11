26-year-old killed in an accident in Pasco

Loading...

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on Little Road in Pasco County on Saturday morning.

According to the FHP, the vehicle, which is believed to be a silver or gray Toyota, headed north on Little Road around 1 a.m. and approached Heritage Lakes Boulevard.

Anthony Portotta, who lives in New Port Richey, went north on Little Road’s east shoulder and tried to cross the street. FHP said Talotta got in the driver’s way and was beaten and killed.

Rubble left at Pasco County on Saturday morning

If you have information about this crash, call FHP on 813-558-1800.

