A man fights for his life in hospital after being attacked at Wembley.

Police believe the 26-year-old boy was assaulted Sunday evening (January 19) at 9:35 p.m. on Ranelagh Road, and that a crime scene is still in place during his investigation.

No arrests have been made and the police are calling witnesses or anyone who may know something to present.

Police rushed to the scene and a cord was installed

Call 101 quoting 7197 / jan19 or contact Crimestoppers for more information.

The incident comes just hours after three men were stabbed to death in Redbridge and a man was stabbed several times on a train in Hounslow.

There seems to be debris in the middle of the road

