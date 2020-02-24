267-new-homes-planned-at-mt.-juliet’s-closed-windtree-golfing-study-course-on-nonaville-road

Near Colleges, retail, places to eat and churches all aspect of Wilson County building Nashville Tennessean

A new program to establish 267 one-spouse and children houses on the now-closed Windtree Golfing Program house off Nonaville Highway in Mt. Juliet has been submitted to the town.

Windtree Golf Class was shut to the community in late 2017.

Windtree Pines is the working name of the residence job that is submitted as a prepared unit progress on just beneath 160 acres on the east aspect of Nonaville Highway.

An amenity center that can be rented to the community is element of the proposal. A pool, playground, open area, sidewalk and trail are also section of the plans.

The golfing program was shut following a proposal to build 351 solitary-family members households was voted down earlier in the yr by the town fee.

That previous house advancement strategy was also known as Windtree Pines and had been proposed by Mt. Juliet’s planning commission and experienced handed a first-examining vote by city commissioners with two needed for approval.

But the strategy unsuccessful to move a next-reading vote with fears over the targeted visitors program that incorporated a roundabout on Nonaville Highway.

The Windtree golfing system residence is near in which a 360-unit condominium elaborate named Northtown Gardens was not too long ago permitted on Thursday on the west aspect of Nonaville Street.

