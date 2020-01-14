27 adorable dogs at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who desperately need a family

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has been rescuing needy dogs and cats for X years, but new animals are still arriving everyday.

This means that there is always a need for loving owners to take the animals and give them a home.

As of January 14, there were 27 dogs in Battersea looking for new families.

You can see all of the dogs below, but check out the Battersea Dogs page for individual details for each dog.

You can find out their age, race and living conditions and the families they need. For example, some dogs cannot live with other dogs, some are nervous with people and some need owners who have already trained dogs.

There is also a lot of poo for people who have never had a dog before, so don’t worry if it’s you.

Battersea’s dogs change daily as dogs adopt and new ones arrive, so be sure to check their website to see the current dogs looking for a home and how to start the process. ‘adoption.

Here are 27 dogs who are currently looking for a lot of love.

