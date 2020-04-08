27 Died on Solomon Island Ferry: Did He Follow the Coronavirus Order?

WELLINGTON, New Zealand >> Leader of the remote Solomon Islands said today that 27 people were killed after being washed inside in a crowded ferry last week and the government is conducting a criminal investigation.

But others say the government itself must take responsibility after telling people to leave the capital and return to their home island ahead of a possible coronavirus shutdown.

MV Taimareho’s ship left Honiara on the evening of April 2 as a tropical storm approached. Since then, Cyclone Harold has continued to cause problems in the South Pacific, defeating some Vanuatu islands this week and then in Fiji’s enclosure.

In the Solomon Islands, crews recovered seven bodies from these washed out. Authorities say that among those killed was a 13-year-old boy.

So far no one in Solomon Island, with a population of 700,000, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Manase Sogavare said today he met with relatives of those killed in the “unimaginable” tragedy.

His office said he was pleased that shipping operators were helping get people home in response to its coronavirus measures.

“However, the office said in a statement” the government’s policy decision is aimed at saving and not costing lives. “

“First, why was the ship sailing when the weather warning bulletin was sent to advise all boats on the approaching Cyclone Harold?” the statement said. “Second, why was the vessel allowed to load more than twice its maximum passenger license capacity?”

But a former deputy provincial leader said people were returning to their home island in large numbers.

“First of all, these people are going home not because of their own choices but because of the call by the government,” Star Dora told the Solomon Star newspaper. “And secondly, the government itself also chartered these ships.”

Dora said police and maritime officers had failed to do their job by stopping overloaded boats from leaving. He said the commander may deserve some blame but also acted on the orders of the charterers – the government.

“They have to be responsible and they have to pay,” Dora told the newspaper.

New Zealand today announced it would help Vanuatu rebuild from the hurricane and aid up to $ 500,000 New Zealand ($ 300,000). Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Cyclone Harold had destroyed homes, infrastructure and crops.

“The damage scale is great.” Luke Ebbs, Vanuatu director of Save the Children relief agency. “In some parts of Santo Island, no single building or structure is damaged. The houses were applied to the unknown points. “