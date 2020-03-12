27 new conditions of Covid-19 coronavirus confirmed in Ireland bringing full to 70

Additional reporting by Push Association
27 new conditions of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Overall health.
Twenty-two scenarios are affiliated with local transmission, two are associated with neighborhood transmission and three are connected with journey.
A few of the new circumstances are in intense treatment models bringing the total amount of patients in ICU to six.
There are now 70 verified instances in the Republic of Ireland.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced on Thursday that schools, colleges and other community services will shut for a fortnight from Thursday night, as component of steps to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Beneficial facts
- The HSE have produced an info pack on how to guard you and other individuals from coronavirus. Study it in this article
- Anybody with signs of coronavirus who has been in close call with a verified situation in the last 14 days really should isolate by themselves from other people today – this suggests likely into a distinctive, nicely-ventilated home by yourself, with a cellphone cell phone their GP, or emergency division – if this is not attainable, telephone 112 or 999 and in a health-related emergency (if you have intense signs) cellular phone 112 or 999
- By yourself has launched a nationwide assist line and additional supports for more mature people today who have problems or are struggling with problems relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The guidance line will be open up Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by contacting 0818 222 024