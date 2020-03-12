27 new conditions of Covid-19 coronavirus confirmed in Ireland bringing full to 70

Additional reporting by Push Association

27 new conditions of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, according to the Department of Overall health.

Twenty-two scenarios are affiliated with local transmission, two are associated with neighborhood transmission and three are connected with journey.

A few of the new circumstances are in intense treatment models bringing the total amount of patients in ICU to six.

There are now 70 verified instances in the Republic of Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced on Thursday that schools, colleges and other community services will shut for a fortnight from Thursday night, as component of steps to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.