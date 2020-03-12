27 new scenarios of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland bringing overall to 70

More reporting by Press Affiliation
27 new instances of Covid-19 have been verified in Eire, according to the Department of Well being.
Twenty-two scenarios are associated with local transmission, two are affiliated with neighborhood transmission and three are connected with travel.
Three of the new conditions are in intensive care models bringing the complete variety of patients in ICU to six.
There are now 70 verified conditions in the Republic of Ireland.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar introduced on Thursday that educational institutions, schools and other public services will near for a fortnight from Thursday night, as element of measures to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak.
Ireland’s chief health care officer Tony Holohan claimed “he recognises the differences” on the island of Ireland in the way governments are working with the Covid-19 outbreak.
The Republic of Ireland has shut schools, colleges and creches but authorities in Northern Ireland have not.
Mr Holohan explained: “We have assessed the predicament from our issue of view and we imagine that closing faculties is an significant section of the system for the factors of in the end shielding older and vulnerable people today from schoolchildren who could not be substantially influenced in phrases of the illness.”
- Handy details
- The HSE have made an information pack on how to defend you and other folks from coronavirus. Go through it here
- Any one with indicators of coronavirus who has been in near call with a confirmed circumstance in the previous 14 times must isolate them selves from other men and women – this means going into a various, nicely-ventilated space on your own, with a cell phone mobile phone their GP, or crisis section – if this is not feasible, cellular phone 112 or 999 and in a professional medical emergency (if you have severe indicators) cell phone 112 or 999
- On your own has released a nationwide guidance line and supplemental supports for more mature people who have fears or are dealing with troubles relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open up Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm, by contacting 0818 222 024