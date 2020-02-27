28-confirmed-cases-of-coronavirus-in-california

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak as it continues to spread.

Joined by health officials and the director of California’s Office of Emergency Services, Governor Newsom said the CDC has promised California it will advance its testing protocols, with urgency to give the state further access to coronavirus testing.

There are 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in California.

Governor Newsom said California will also receive more coronavirus testing kits from the CDC.

At this time, the California Dept. of Public Health says the risk to the general population in California for coronavirus is low.

Public health officials are urging anyone who think they may have coronavirus symptoms to consider using tele-health services before going to the emergency room or doctor’s office to keep the rest of the public safe.

Governor Newsom said the latest case that occurred in Solano County “is not surprising.”

Newsom added that California is identifying new areas to bring in those people possibly at risk for coronavirus for quarantine and testing.

No specific locations were released, but Newsom did say “all across the state.”

Newsom said at this time he does not feel the need to call a state for emergency for the state of California due to the coronavirus.

