28 deaths and 936 new cases reported in the Republic

28 other people died from coronavirus in the Republic, confirmed the Ministry of Health.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed deaths in Covid-19 to 794.

Validation of the data at the Health Protection Monitoring Center resulted in the reporting of three deaths, the total figure of 794 deaths to date reflecting this.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Health Protection Surveillance Center had been notified of 936 new confirmed cases of the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 17,607.

Professor Philip Nolan of NUI Maynooth, who heads an epidemic trend modeling team, told an information meeting at the Ministry of Health that it is now estimated that two-thirds of those who contracted Covid-19 here had recovered.

He said that the virus is now highly suppressed in the general population and that the rate of growth of the disease in long-term care facilities is starting to decrease.

But the chief medical officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, stressed that there was no room for complacency. He said there was evidence that there had been a bit of “slippage” in the past few days in terms of people exceeding traffic restrictions and so on. “We have a long way to go, we have seen a significant number of cases reported today,” he said.

Ministry of Health research shows that for the first time since monitoring began, only 19% of people expect restrictions to end in May, while one in four expects until they end in August / September.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted Thursday and conducted twice a week reveals that 52% of people think the worst of the pandemic is happening now, however, 29% of people think the worst is before us.

A closer look at the 16,439 Covid-19 cases reported until midnight Tuesday shows that 56% were women and 43% were men. The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

Some 2,424 cases (15%) were hospitalized, and of these, 331 cases were admitted to intensive care.

A total of 4,545 cases are associated with health workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases with 8,216 cases (50% of all cases), followed by Cork with 1,087 cases (7%).

Also on Thursday, 13 other deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland.

This brings the total number of hospital deaths to 263.

According to the daily update released Thursday afternoon, 142 other positive cases were also identified, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the north to 3,016.

Reproduction rate

Health Minister Simon Harris told the Dáil that the reproduction rate of Covid-19 has fallen further between 0.5 and 1.

The reproductive rate, known as R0 or R zero, had fallen between 0.7 and 1 last week.

This is the speed at which the virus is transmitted and the new figure has shown that it is deleted.

He also said the number of people admitted to hospital for the virus has also increased from 100 a day in early April to 40 today.

Speaking during the ongoing debate on the coronavirus crisis, Mr. Harris said: “I am pleased to inform the Assembly today that the reproduction rate has dropped further between 0.5 and 1. This means that for each person who contracts Covid-19, we now expect they will only pass it on to one other person. “

Harris said the progress was a tribute to “the solidarity of the Irish people”.

But he warned that the number was not static and that progress had been made by “staying away and we must continue to keep that distance”.

But he warned that “we are by no means in a safe place”.

“If we were to decide to lift the measures today for tomorrow, the chief medical officer informs me that we will not make any changes.

“But we are working on a roadmap, which we will finalize next week. Anyone who has to recognize increased movement is at increased risk. “

Recruitment

Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland has stated that urgent redeployment of staff into health services is needed to support nursing homes.

An instant survey of private and voluntary nursing homes across the country, launched on Wednesday, found that there are large numbers of nursing, nursing and other personnel currently unavailable due to Covid-19.

The investigation found that hundreds of nurses and caregivers are missing due to Covid-19.

The announced redeployment of staff is not manifesting in the field, said Nursing Homes Ireland.

Its managing director, Tadhg Daly, said: “Many nursing homes are facing a staff crisis due to Covid-19 and it is imperative that they are able to meet this challenge. Our nursing homes are an essential part of health services and there must be a commitment to redeploy health workers. The challenge is likely to worsen as mass tests are carried out in retirement homes in Ireland and the number of unavailable staff increases.

“In some cases, large numbers of nursing home staff become unavailable, which puts enormous pressure on nursing homes and the staff available to them.”

Rest homes

The number of confirmed deaths by Covid-19 in community residential facilities, including nursing homes, accounts for more than fifty percent of the total number in the state, according to new figures.

The 412 confirmed deaths in these contexts represent 53.6% of the 769 deaths, said Dr. Holohan at the briefing for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Wednesday.

Of the deaths in community residential facilities, 348, or just over 45% of the total of 769, were residents of nursing homes.

The real figure for the number of deaths in residential community settings is likely to be even higher, according to the briefing.

In addition to laboratory-confirmed cases, there have been 102 other “probable or suspected” Covid-related deaths in nursing homes, said Dr. Holohan.

In all types of community residential facilities, including nursing homes, there have been 113 “probable or suspected” deaths related to Covid, in addition to those allegedly caused by the virus.

Dr. Holohan noted that of the 2,604 confirmed cases in residential homes, including 1,944 in nursing homes, approximately 10% of infected residents in each category had, at some point, been admitted for hospital treatment.

Public health officials are trying to keep as many people with the virus in their homes, except when the clinical decision is made that it would be in the best interest of an individual to be transferred to the hospital.

Test program

Dr. Holohan said that figures for residential deaths have been reported and confirmed in the laboratory. The figures are at midnight last Monday.

At the end of last week, the authorities announced that they were launching an intensive program of testing in residences and carrying out an audit of deaths in these environments.

It is to be feared that the number of deaths in community residential establishments will be higher than indicated by the official registers of confirmed cases.

By midnight Monday, 302 clusters had been identified in community residential facilities, including 179 in nursing homes. A cluster consists of two or more cases.

The total number of confirmed residential cases was 2,604, of which 1,944 were in nursing homes.

There are over 500 nursing homes in Ireland, with over 28,000 residents.

International figures show that in other western countries, the percentage of all Covid-19 related deaths occurring in nursing homes, where the age of residents and the type of care they need make them very vulnerable. at Covid-19, is between 45 and 60%.