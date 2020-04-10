29 ideas for 2020 vegan Passover recipes that you want to make all year

One of the biggest (and most restrictive) Jewish food festivals here is Passover. Fortunately, as a vegan, I have a particular diet with dietary restrictions. I also think being vegan is one of the best ways to celebrate Passover (it’s a holiday of enslaved release and animals held captive for food are by far the enslaved population in the world). So for me, being a vegan on Passover and bringing some of these vegan Passover recipes to order is a non-precursor, a continuation of my Jewish ideals. However, things can get a little complicated.

For those who do not know, on Passover, Jews refrain from eating “chametz”: anything containing barley, wheat, rye, oats and spelled. Many Ashkenazi Jews also do not eat something called “shopping” – corn, rice, peanuts and legumes, based on the logic that they are also used to make bread, and may have other grains mixed in. Pity for “style”; In 2016, the Conservative movement “stated” that these foods were indeed kosher for Passover, meaning that most Jews would feel good about eating nests now. It’s up to you, but for the sake of this article, I’m going to include recipes with lamentations, but avoid souring. Got it? Woe!

I promise, it will be fun. Vegan recipes are actually quite appropriate for keeping kosher in general (no need to worry about mixing meat and milk!) So if you have a religious family, you can feel confident that bringing a vegan dish is a steady move this Passover. Here are 29 ideas for vegan recipes for Passover for 2020.

1. Dark Chocolate Coconut Banana Matte Bray

2. Date apple pie films

Basically homemade Larabars, this recipe from Minimalist Baker is like the breakfast in the form of breakfast.

3. Mix spicy tofu masala

If you’re more of a brunch, this recipe from Minimalist Baker Kosher for Passover – and completely filling and delicious (you even have some bitter vegetables for the holiday spirit).

4. Pistachio arugula

6. Lot’s O Matzo ball soup

It’s a Passover, which means you’ll need a vegan recipe for matzo ball soup. This Fo Reals Life recipe is classic, and won’t disappoint you.

7. Exhausted and full tomatoes

A starter of what the Jew wants to eat, this dish is similar to kosher bruschets for Passover.

8. Thai spring rolls with cashew tablet sauce

If you have a more modern order, this minimalist baking recipe will be a much tastier way to dip your bitter herbs – first in brine, then in the cashew tablet sauce.

9. Apple Beet Roasted

Whether you spell it chewed or chewed, to me, eating this classic Passover side is the best part of the meal. This recipe of what the Jew wants to eat includes beets, which makes the vegan dish even more special (just a sub honey for maple syrup or coconut nectar).

10. Spanish style roast bites

11. Kale white bean salad with tahini dressing

12. Salty fennel, apricots and figs

In May I have a recipe that is not only delicious to eat, but is also great to look at. A nice blend of vegetables, this dish will add great to the Passover spread.

13. Spinach matzah pie

If you’re worried about being a vegan major, this non-fat vegan pie is hearty enough to fill them all.

14. Zucchini gratin

Another nice and important option, this gratin of a completely vegan minimalist baker – and perfectly fit for Passover.

15. Raw carrot orange lemon cake

Finally, the only thing that matters – dessert! This recipe of Veg Coneysaurus is great even for your healthiest aunt, and is perfectly kosher for Passover because it is grain-free.

16. Coconut macaroons dipped in chocolate

Everyone knows that Passover means macaroons. This minimalist bakery recipe is my quick dessert to bring to a bowl – they never fail. If you’re really in a hurry, you can even skip the chocolate phase, and they’ll still be great.

17. Chocolate truffles

These Kosher vegan truffles from what the Jew wants to eat will surely make you a children’s table hero.

18. Lemon block

A beautiful dessert you can make on the night before you, this recipe from Minimalist Baker is absolutely delicious, light, vegan and kosher for Passover.

19. A bark splash

Everything sprouts the chocolate-covered matzah peels – and this recipe of what the Jew wants to eat easily teaches you to make your own with vegan dark chocolate.

20. Raw vegan brownies

These vegan minimalist Baker Minimalists are gluten-free and perfect for the audience. (In fact, most of these dessert recipes are).

21. Matsu Gura Chow

If you are not worried about peanuts on Passover, simply use vegan butter or margarine for this recipe is what a Jew wants to eat.

22. Dark chocolate from golden milk macaroons

If you want to make some really unique macaroons, this minimalist beauty of Baker will impress all the mishpacha without really much work.

23. Chocolate cheesecake without baking

24. Spinach potato nest bites

If you mean a lighter starter rather than a heavier meal, the spinach nest potatoes bites in May I have this recipe? There will be everything you need. Each of these beauties is perfectly sized and designed for every person at your dinner table.

25. Vegan orange sorbet

This will result in the perfect light refreshing dessert for your Passover meal. This vegan orange sorbet from Ivy Tory is not only delicious, but also super easy to make. Win-win!

26. Vegan cabbage rolls in tomato sauce

A vegan minimalist, but tasty and healthy vegan cabbage meal is sure to steal the show in your Passover order. The ingredients are super easy to find and only takes less than an hour to throw together.

27. Matzah lasagna

Want to replace it with a little lasagna on the Seder? This matte lasagna from Jamie Geller is not only vegan, but kosher and a healthy writer, so you’ll have to check all the boxes and all while eliminating some pasta.

28. Potato cups cups

This VegAnnie recipe doesn’t use eggs, but it has all the flavor of a regular potato kugel without the use of an amount of oil or fat. These are also super flavors similar to hash browns, so that’s just a plus in my book.

29. Gilded fish vegan

Jewish vegetarian society has a great recipe for vegan fish fillet that will fill you up and leave a great taste in your mouth. The recipe uses cauliflower, arms, onion and spices to mimic the taste of this fish.

Happy Passover! If you want to find out more about how vegan aligns with Jewish values, check out Jewish nature – they’ve covered you.