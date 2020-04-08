29 small bags to add to your Spring 2020 collection

When tiny bags were first spotted on the runway a few seasons ago, many erased it as a trend to stay on track, with no way to translate into real life. But oh, were these people wrong. Jacquemus, Givenchy, Gabriella Hurst, and others threw their toe in the small pool and at one time, practicality was thrown out the window. After all: many haven’t even been able to fit into the iPhone. But, hey, that’s what the hands are for … right?

Quickly, the micro mini trend caught on, taking over street style, Instagram and the like. For months, probably every style icon you were looking for inspired to wear was a tiny bag that swings nonstop from her pointing finger. Popularity by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Lizo, you wouldn’t have seen the adorable bag trend you just caught. But what exactly did they get stuck in? It doesn’t matter much.

For spring, the trend is only reaching its full potential, with designers and brands ranging from luxury to fast fashion to the look of the bag. There are neon, classic black and even Gingham prints to choose from.

Go ahead and find the 29 mini bags that will spring into 2020 for your tiny viewing pleasure – on any budget.

Charles and Keith

Charles and Keith made the perfect bag when you dress and realize that your outfit needs something a little extra but you don’t deserve to change. The brightly colored stripes are a unique detail that will enhance any look.

The successful lady

It’s always more fun when your accessory has accessories! Who should wear pearls around their necks when you can make them instead? Vintage jewelry, all wrapped in one: Sold.

Butkier

The boutique picks up your lunch box with this redhead print, evoking the picnic’s most spicy vibes. The removable straps make it a versatile variety, and the fabric lining is durable and fun. And maybe, just maybe, it’s big enough to fit half a sandwich.

Skinny Diff

Skinny Deep gives the fine print a new meaning with the graphics in this neon mini. And this style has 2 inner pockets and a super comfortable magnetic closure.

L’Academie

The suede of this mini L’Academie adds unexpected texture to a classic style. You can pair it with a t-shirt and graphic jeans, or with a spring dress and bright boots.

hissing

Acrylic chain and croc-effect finishes bring this portfolio to a new level. It will go perfectly with all your neutral wardrobe staples this spring.

JFee

This kind of vegan skin comes in a full circle of intense green! The long awaited game.

mango

The shape of this mango bag sets it apart from others. It is less structured and more shaped like a briefcase, despite its tiny size. If you are looking for an opening to the Little Trend, this is a great looking gateway.

Nelly and Chloe

Neely & Chloe received a concert and festival certificate with this mini PVC bag. For all those crowdfunding events that require a clear portfolio, they gave you a gift of funky and functional.

ethics

Who said mini bags can’t be hard? Ethics crush those rumors with this iron-studded pocket.

Brother Wally

Brother Wally’s made a mini bag for a very specific lady. In fact, they even stated on their website, “She enjoys skirt suits, candle dinners and thoughtful plans.” Maybe she’s a virgin!

Aldo

This mini Aldo bag is built into the elegance of the bunch. It’s tailored to perfection, just as Grace Kelly would have liked. Better yet, it flaunts a removable shoulder strap, so you can wear it as an office desk, and then just shake the top handle for drinks with friends.

Glara Muzrahi

On those nights you just want to carry a credit card and your keys, Galra Mizrahi has covered.

Asus

The pastel blue hue of this bag, a gold necklace, is elegant enough to let anyone stay after this bag. This is the perfect addition to any spring wedding look you have planned. Just add a floral dress and wedges, and you’re good to go.

Long Champ

The second removable strap on this bag will quickly make it one of the most popular accessories in your wardrobe this spring. Add the strap with cardigan and skate dress for the day, then release it and pair with LBD for the night.

Trust the brand

Once you test through the Pouch style, you’ll never come back. Practicality is of the utmost importance, especially when it is small in size and you will not have to fish for a few days in the bag to find exactly what you need. Moreover, pocket flowers are a spring dream and perfect for a holiday.

Tori Burch

Tori Burch really thought of everything – not only did she make a perfect mini bag for spring, but she even gave it a raincoat to keep it from getting wet.

Zara

This Zara Box Bag is the ideal night-time accessory – use the chain for all day-to-day activities; Swing it with your top handle for all the more formal night events.

Cold Gaia

Known for its acrylic and timber details, this brand has made effortless art bags of the most unique colored materials and combinations. And they developed a cult following the process. Colt Gaia’s “raffia” portfolio is suitable for anyone with a more neutral and earthy aesthetic.

Next to the pool

Just because you went to the beach doesn’t mean you have to give up the luggage trend. Pockets beside the pool pocket and even allows your case to declare yourself via text. In addition, the sunscreen is perfect for summer and the size will fit your sunscreen … and maybe even a pair of sunglasses!

frame

Tiny bags come in all sorts of unexpected shapes like this Frame Cube bag!

Urban Outfitters

This delicate patent portfolio will challenge even the most extreme minimalists to choose the top materials that are right for them at the top size. I’m guessing just the keys and this card.

Rixo

Take a stroll on the wild side with the Bee Marixo animal print. This is the perfect piece to get organized for a night on the town, and it will add some flair to your LBDs.

House of Will

Take on two trends with this micro mini nougat and indulge in both the nostalgic Umberti look and the tiny bag style you crave.

Mansour Gabriel

Most famous for their bucket handbags, Mansur Gabriel appeals to the little bag aficionados everywhere with what they called the “mini bag”.

Topshop

The orange will light up any garment (or rainy day). The beading makes it a festive feeling, while at the same time being the perfect accessory for a pair of casual and tee jeans.

Manu Atelier

This lizard printed green bag is sure to add that je ne sais quoi For every look at your list this spring. It packs tons of sass and has enough room to fit your chapstick and tic tac!

Brennan

The sophisticated shape of this bag is perfectly integrated with the flirty lime green color. Toss it with a monochrome white look this season.

Jacques

One of the pioneers of this trend, Jacquemus sent these seemingly impractical little bags along the track season after season. Made now in almost all rainbow colors, you can buy one for your mood. First: a playful pink print version when you go to brunch.